'It's insane': DC police look for 3 men after 1 killed, 8 injured in daytime shooting in busy area

Police in Washington, D.C, are searching for three men they say opened fire in "targeted" shooting in a busy area, killing one person and injuring eight others.

The shooting took place in the northwest part of the district at 14th Street and Spring Road, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference. Three men, two with "long guns" and one with a pistol, opened fire on a group of people, Newsham said.

Nine people – eight men and one woman – were taken to local hospitals as a result of the shooting, Newsham said. One was pronounced dead, two are in serious condition, and the rest suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police reported the shooting a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Friends beaten, shot: 3 friends on fishing trip killed in 'massacre,' Florida sheriff says

Newsham lamented the gun violence striking the district and said police are going through surveillance footage of the area.

“This type of brazen, daylight activity in a very, very busy block I’m sure is scary for this community," he said. "I don’t know what people are thinking if they think they can enter a block and lay down that many rounds. They’re putting everyone in this community in jeopardy."

He added: "It’s absolutely ridiculous that anybody would do that in our community. It’s insane. We can’t have that. Innocent people can get killed."

Shootings are on the rise: Children pay the price

Police are familiar with some of the people injured in the shooting, Newsham said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting "shocking."

"Everybody should be outraged that in the daytime, when people are frequenting our restaurants, frequenting our businesses, that there could be an attack on the D.C. streets," Bowser said.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to an emailed request for comment from USA TODAY.

Gunfight between groups: 13 people shot at Peoria, Illinois, riverfront

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington police seek 3 men after 1 killed in 'brazen' mass shooting