‘That’s insane!’ F-16 jets fly just inches apart in daring Air Force stunt video

Mark Price
·2 min read

A 22-second video of F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flying inches apart is rattling nerves on social media.

It features Air Force Thunderbirds pilots demonstrating just how close they get during air demonstrations — a stunt they refer to as “counting rivets at 350 knots.”

The pilot featured in the video is seen so close to the wavering jet above him that he could reach out and touch its belly. The only sound heard is the deafening roar of the engines.

“Our jets can be as close as 18 (inches) apart while traveling at almost 400 miles per hour!” the team posted on Facebook.

“Definitely close enough to start counting rivets from the perspective of Thunderbird 4.”

As of Dec. 6, the video has gotten 1.4 million views and more than 33,000 reactions and comments since being posted Nov. 30.

Commenters lauded the Nevada-based pilots for their precision and guts, and noted the video “puts you right in the driver’s seat!” A lot of “what if” questions were also asked, like, what if there’s a mechanical failure during the stunt ... or what if they bump into each other.

“That’s insane!” David Jeffery wrote on the team’s Facebook page.

A flight video released by the Air Force Thunderbirds flight team shows the jets flying inches apart.
A flight video released by the Air Force Thunderbirds flight team shows the jets flying inches apart.

“Just knowing how fast a commercial airliner can lose altitude in seconds due to turbulence, this is jaw-dropping amazing from that view,” Gp Spector posted.

“Scary and awesome at the same time. And a ton of trust in each other,” Richard Pineau said.

Thunderbirds officials didn’t say where the video was filmed, but the stunt clearly takes place over an air field.

The team of eight pilots performs air shows across the country on a regular basis “showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess” when flying fighter jets, according to the team’s website.

“The Thunderbirds are part of our combat force,” according to the Air Force. “If required, the team’s personnel and aircraft can be rapidly integrated into a fighter unit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Since the aircraft are only slightly modified, they can be made combat-ready in less than 72 hours.”

‘An ion cannon?’ Stunning photos of Fort Bragg live-fire exercise ignite social media

Unarmed Marine vet takes down armed robbery suspect with one punch, Arizona video shows

NASA captures ‘rare celestial phenomenon’ that resembles huge crack in the heavens

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Firefighter seriously hurt after fire truck tire ‘exploded’ in NC, officials say

    The truck reportedly was leaving a Christmas parade at the time of the crash.

  • Analysis-Australian PM, behind in polls and beset by division, faces tough road to re-election

    A chaotic parliament session has left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking a reset as his conservative coalition trails in opinion polls and infighting derails his legislative agenda less than six months before an election. Morrison had planned to use the last sitting of 2021 to pass bills that would create sharp differences with the opposition Labor Party, including a controversial religious freedom bill that was promised after same-sex marriage became law. Instead, the final two weeks of parliament saw his coalition fractured, as his own lawmakers crossed the floor to vote against the government, forcing a delay to the religious freedom bill and other legislation, possibly until after the election.

  • Lucid stock tumbles after disclosing subpoena related to SEC investigation

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. took a 14.2% dive toward a one-month low in morning trading Monday, after the California-based electric vehicle maker disclosed that it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission related to an investigation. The company said in an 8-K filing that the SEC requested Lucid to produce certain documents related to the investigation, which Lucid said appears to concern a business combination between the company (and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ch

  • Russia sends new tanks to base in Tajikistan, practices missile defence

    Russia said on Monday it was reinforcing its military base in Tajikistan with 30 new tanks and that its forces at the facility had carried out exercises with missile defence systems, highlighting Moscow's concern about turmoil in Afghanistan. The possibility of Islamist militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south.

  • Britain's Royal Marines were 'victorious' in a mock desert battle with US Marines. Here's how the 2 forces stack up

    While the US and British forces are similar as marines, comparing them is like comparing apples to oranges.

  • Blinken to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week as the Biden administration ramps up engagement in Southeast Asia, a bloc it sees as central to its efforts to counter China's growing influence. I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Indonesia's director general for American and European Affairs, told reporters on Monday that Blinken will visit Jakarta on Dec. 13-14, the third and most senior U.S. official to visit the region in two months. Two Southeast Asian diplomatic sources, who requested anonymity, said Blinken was also expected to visit Malaysia on Dec. 14-15 in his maiden trip to the region.

  • Farc: Colombian rebel commander 'El Paisa' killed in Venezuela

    The feared ex-Farc commander was notorious for his bloody guerrilla attacks and kidnappings.

  • Big North Carolina factory likely to be Toyota battery plant

    North Carolina government officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project that likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory that will employ 1,750 people. Randolph County elected leaders voted unanimosly Monday morning to offer a local incentives package to the expected company that they didn’t immediately identify except as “Project Darwin.” In October, Toyota announced that it plan to build a new $1.29 billion U.S. factory to make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

  • Your packages may soon be flown on a massive jet with only one pilot, and it's only a matter of time before you could be too

    Experts believe that increased automation in the cockpit will enable airlines to fly longer flights with fewer pilots, starting with cargo planes.

  • More than 200 Chinese companies are at risk of being delisted in the U.S.

    U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Ride-hailing giant Didi is preparing

  • US Embassy in Tokyo warns of 'suspected racial profiling' by Japanese police

    The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued a tweet on Sunday warning that foreigners were being stopped by Japanese police in "suspected racial profiling incidents." "The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned, and searched," the tweet said. "U.S. citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if...

  • Here’s the latest on Saturday’s deadly plane crash in California’s Central Valley

    The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza departed from the Visalia Municipal Airport Saturday night.

  • Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

    Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia, Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300 Ground Self Defense Force troops.

  • An expert draws 7 lessons about US gun laws from the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and the Rittenhouse verdict

    A Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of murder on Nov. 19, 2021. His trial sparked a national debate over gun rights and self-defense. Mark Hertzberg/Pool/Getty Images News via Getty ImagesAs the country awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a New York state case that may create a federal constitutional right to carry guns outside the home, what lessons can the nation draw from the recent acquittal in Wisconsin of Kyle Rittenhouse and the convictions in the murder of Ah

  • Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in south Philippines

    Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack Monday that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the southern Philippines, police said. Mayor Darussalam Lajid of Al-Barka town was killed and Mayor Alih Sali of Akbar town was wounded by at least two men armed with pistols while walking in Zamboanga city shortly after arriving on a speedboat from their island province of Basilan, police said. Investigators were trying to identify the two gunmen and two companions who escaped on motorcycles and determine their motive, including the possibility that it involved a political rivalry.

  • A 'Let's Go Brandon' store has opened in Massachusetts selling right-wing merchandise

    A photo published by WJAR shows a rack of signs it said were on sale at the store, with one reading "The 2nd Amendment is my gun permit."

  • Opinion: Take it from a Sherman, it's time to get rid of the 'Stars and Bars'

    Iowa author: Under the banner of the “Stars and Bars,” millions of human beings were treated as animals and enslaved.

  • Video of 'sky creature over Yemen' was created by Brazilian special effects artist

    Footage that appears to show a figure hovering in the sky has been viewed tens of thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows a mysterious creature in Yemen. The claim is false; the video is a digital creation by a Brazilian artist.The video, which appears to show a figure floating in the clouds, has been viewed more than 55,000 times on Facebook after it was posted on November 29."Sky creature has been seen in Yemen. Praise be to Allah. Allah have mercy on this world," the Urdu

  • Ford Bronco Raptor taken for a dirty spin on video

    Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter.

  • 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

    Choosing a career can be an overwhelming decision thanks to the vast array of options available to you. So, aiming high and setting a six-figure salary goal could be a smart move -- it narrows down...