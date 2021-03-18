'Are you insane?' Some Gazans shun COVID-19 vaccination

  • A health worker vaccinates a Palestinian man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
  • A health worker prepares a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
1 / 2

'Are you insane?' Some Gazans shun COVID-19 vaccination

A health worker vaccinates a Palestinian man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
Nidal al-Mughrabi
·2 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

GAZA (Reuters) - Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, a 28-year-old Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave for getting the shot.

"Some people told me, are you insane? Wait until you see whether it is good or bad," she said.

Just 8,500 people have turned out to be vaccinated in Gaza according to an official, even though the enclave of two million people has received around 83,300 vaccine doses since February donated by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX programme.

Suspicion of the vaccines runs deep in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza, which has registered over 57,000 coronavirus infections and 572 deaths, and which recently relaxed lockdown restrictions.

People fear possible side-effects from the jabs and are sharing their misgivings widely on social media.

"We are targeting 150,000 people from category number 1: the elderly, medical personnel and patients with chronic and serious illnesses, who may develop serious symptoms if infected," said Majdi Dhair, deputy director of prime healthcare in Gaza.

"Only 26,000 people registered. This is a minimal number," he said, citing misinformation on social networks as part of the problem.

On a Gaza street, Ahmed Nasser, 57, leaned against a pro-vaccination mural, painted by youngsters, that depicts a "coronavirus" with jagged teeth trying to tug a woman away from two youths holding her hand.

"Protect yourself," a slogan next to the painting says. "Hand in hand we protect the elderly."

Nasser, a government employee, was unconvinced.

"Of course, I will not take the vaccine. They say on social media it can lead to blood clots," he said.

In contrast, 100,000 Palestinians have registered to get the vaccine in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where authorities have received 76,700 doses donated by Israel, Russia and COVAX.

Both the West Bank and Gaza lag far behind Israel in vaccinations, which has been a world leader in their rollout.

(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Nobody streams it better? Carole Bayer Sager's songs join Hipgnosis playlist

    U.S. songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, famed for the James Bond theme "Nobody Does It Better", has become the latest artist to sell her catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, as a surge in streaming makes up for concert earnings lost to the pandemic. London-listed Hipgnosis did not disclose the size of the deal in its announcement on Thursday, although it has said the year had got off to its "strongest start ever". "This is one of the most important deals we have ever made," Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis said in a statement on its latest deal.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Japan court says same-sex marriage should be allowed

    A Japanese court for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the country's constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster efforts for legalization. The Sapporo District Court said sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference, therefore prohibiting same-sex couples from receiving benefits given to heterosexual couples cannot be justified. Judge Tomoko Takebe said in the ruling that not allowing same-sex marriages violates Article 14 of the Japanese constitution, which prohibits discrimination “because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin.”

  • ECB's Lagarde warns stimulus may take some time to show up

    The European Central Bank may need some time before the recently agreed acceleration in the pace of money printing, part of its efforts to cushion the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, becomes apparent, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. Investors have been scrutinising the ECB's weekly purchase data for evidence of the central bank's effort to stem a rise in borrowing costs on bond markets, largely driven by higher inflation expectations in the United States. The ECB agreed last week to "significantly" increase its bond purchases to hold yields down, but Lagarde said it will be a while before this move shows up in the weekly bond-buying figures.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

    Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Hong Kong's politics-driven emigration wave, which may see hundreds of thousands relocating to Britain, Canada and elsewhere in coming years, has been a boon for pet relocation companies.

  • Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act

    House of Representatives votes through bill to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act day after Atlanta spa shootings

  • ‘In what universe is this ok?’: Republican lawmakers criticised for bringing up Cardi B’s ‘backside’ in debate

    Republican senators in Georgia received an online backlash for ‘sexist’ comments after mocking rapper Cardi B’s ‘backside’ during a debate on anaesthesia legislation

  • General public will have access to COVID-19 vaccine April 19

    The general public will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • US media outlets pushed Russian disinformation about Biden in the 2020 election, intelligence report says

    A National Intelligence Council report says that Kremlin-led influence actors sought out prominent US media figures to amplify anti-Biden stories.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Disneyland set to reopen next month after being closed for a year

    Park will be capped at around 15 per cent capacity to start with

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip

    In 2018, Osbourne said the Duchess of Sussex ‘doesn’t look Black’

  • Europe and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.

    "Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults," The Associated Press reports. "But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns." Truly what on earth is happening with Europe pic.twitter.com/UaVooXTAzT — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 12, 2021 "Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday. "They simply took their eye off the ball." Health experts say America's much more successful vaccination campaign could blunt a Europe-like resurgence, but the U.S. should also view Europe as a cautionary tale. Brazil is also being roiled by its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, CNN reports. Brazil's latest #COVID19 wave is becoming tragic beyond measure. has "plunged into crisis". Patients are dying waiting for ICU beds. #P1 variant is 2-2.5x faster transmission. More younger 20-30s patients now dying, unlike before. Thx @MattRiversCNNpic.twitter.com/zqEzlav4Ix — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 17, 2021 And the U.S. isn't immune — yet. "After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged" in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, The Washington Post reports. A majority of Americans 65 and over have been vaccinated, which should keep the hospitalization and fatality numbers down, but the variants — especially the more contagious, deadlier B.1.1.7 strain first found in Britain — are a worrisome wild card. Europe didn't get slammed until more than half of new cases were from the U.K. variant, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm tells the Post. "What Europe is telling us is that we haven't yet begun to see the impact of B.1.1.7 here." America's best option, health experts say, is combining mitigation measures — masks, social distancing, vigilance — with an urgent vaccination effort. "I think it is a race against time," Dr. Stephen Thomas at Upstate Medical University tells The New York Times. "Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has." Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees. "Vaccination with no speed limit, 24/7, that's what's going to protect us from what's happening in Europe," he told AP. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachGlobal demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."