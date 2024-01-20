'Insane': Motorists Drive by Towering Snowbanks in Buffalo

Drivers in western New York navigated through piles of snow on Friday, January 19, after heavy lake-effect snow fell in the region in recent days.

Footage captured by Richard Hulburd, who posts on social media as @weather_buffalo, shows snowbanks flanking roadways in Orchard Park on Friday evening.

“Check out these insane snow walls! Some of them are 10 feet high! It’s extremely dangerous driving around the Southtowns right now,” Hulburd wrote.

Light snow was forecast for the area on Friday evening, but none was expected on Saturday or Sunday, according to forecasts. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful