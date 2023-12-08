The Insane Reason This Little Black Girl Got Kicked from Her Cheer Team



(Left) Reference photo (Right) Ryan’s hair

A Black mother is exposing a Maryland cheer coach for discriminating against her daughter, who the mom says was booted from not only her competition but her team following a conflict over her hair.



In a lengthy X thread, SaRaya Woolridge shared an upsetting encounter she and her 7-year-old daughter Ryan had with the Maryland Twisters cheerleading squad. In a series of screenshots, she shared the email she received outlining the competition uniform. The girls were given two options for hair: a high ponytail with curls (or natural curls) and a half up/half down ponytail also with curls. Woolridge shared the reference pictures featuring natural Black curly hair and on other side, images of Ryan’s hair looked like on competition day.

In response, Woolridge received an email from Maryland Twisters President Tara Hall defending the dress code and telling Woolridge it’s best for Ryan and her daughter to no longer continue with the cheer program.

A spokesperson for the cheer company told Newsweek no athlete has ever been removed for their appearance but instead suggested Ryan’s termination from the team was because of her mother.

Woolridge’s X thread gathered support from other cheer moms as well as one Maryland Twister veteran who offered pictures of her competition hair to support Ryan. It’s unclear if Woolridge plans to take legal action but something tells me she ain’t backin’ down yet.

