This Insane Robotic Chef Could Soon Be Cooking Up Meals on Your Flight

One Emirati company is hoping to take plane food to bold new technological heights.

Air and travel services provider Dnata unveiled an innovative cooking robot at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE) in Germany this week that could soon churn out top-notch fare from a plane galley or an airline lounge.

The new AI-powered bot is able to serve up identical dishes at scale, according to developers at Moley. With advanced machine learning capabilities, it can recreate recipes by following pre-recorded chef instructions. It is also equipped with multiple sensors that enable it to precisely measure ingredients and execute complex cooking techniques. On top of that, the robot ensures consistent quality and good food hygiene. It can also quickly adapt to changes in real time.

The design is essentially one robotic arm with an articulating hand that can mimic the movements of professional chefs. (The actions have actually been uploaded into its memory.) It also has the power to clean up after itself once it’s done.

The robot on display at WTCE in Germany.

In addition to the robotic chef, dnata had “Bella” on display at WTCE. This nifty hospitality robot is engineered to serve meals and refreshments to guests. In fact, Bella’s twin bot is already attending to travelers at Sharjah Airport’s (SHJ) lounge, along with her partner, “Kitty.”

“We are constantly looking for ways to further improve quality and efficiency by leveraging the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, across our global network,” CEO of dnata Catering and Retail Robin Padgett said in a statement.

Moley launched its first robotic kitchen in 2015 and has since delivered a number of different iterations. The UK outfit even unveiled a Moley Chef’s Table at WTCE. (Stay tuned for more information on that design.) The world has also welcomed a couple of robotic dogs, a few eery humanoid robots, a robotic bartender, and a mobile robot that charge EVs.

Is a robotic flight attendant next? Stay tuned.

