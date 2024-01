A snowstorm brought several inches of snow to central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 9, covering streets and the tops of houses and cars.

Video from Michael Woytowiez shows snow falling in State College on Tuesday morning. “This is insane,” Woytowiez can be heard saying in the video.

Weather officials warned of difficult driving conditions and said the snow would turn into heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Michael Woytowiez via Storyful