All the Insane Surveillance Tools the Government (Maybe) Has

If you're ever assembling a surveillance state, you should probably avoid creating a little black book of all of those secrets, considering one of the U.S. government's own security vendors has a "Black Book" catalog of secret surveillance tools that Vice recently discovered as part of a public records request.

That firm, called Special Services Group, has a pretty bare website. However, it does make clear its security offerings aren't for everyday people, but instead reserved for law enforcement, military, and government agencies around the globe.

To see the full brochure of surveillance offerings yourself, click here (the catalog begins on page 93). Otherwise, here are the craziest tools in the catalog.