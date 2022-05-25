Insanely cool $3.5M home for sale in Florida is a ‘modern day masterpiece.’ See why

A home on the real estate market in Belleair Beach, Florida, for $3.49 million is redefining the word “iridescent.”

Interior

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is awe-inspiring with both its radiant, and colorful, interior as well as its unique exterior that seems to stand out among the mundane houses along its street.

Dining room

“Welcome to paradise!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This one of a kind coastal home is a true modern day masterpiece with built-to-last commercial grade construction able to withstand winds up to 250 miles-per-hour!

Pool

“Towering 20-foot high floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the waterfront in this beautiful example of contemporary architecture with designer influence at every turn.”

The very original 5,579-square-foot house offers an array of cool features throughout, including:

Bathroom

All-glass 3-story elevator

Wrap around walkway

Private primary deck

1,920-square foot rooftop sundeck

Fourth floor observation deck

Swimming pool

Full hydrotherapy hot tub

Zen-like landscape

Oversized dock

Four car garage

Prismatic colors pop in nearly every single room of the house and reflect brightly off floor-to-ceiling windows that over look the ocean.

Roof

Belleair Beach is about 26 miles southwest of Tampa.

Aerial view

