Insanely cool $3.5M home for sale in Florida is a ‘modern day masterpiece.’ See why
A home on the real estate market in Belleair Beach, Florida, for $3.49 million is redefining the word “iridescent.”
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is awe-inspiring with both its radiant, and colorful, interior as well as its unique exterior that seems to stand out among the mundane houses along its street.
“Welcome to paradise!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This one of a kind coastal home is a true modern day masterpiece with built-to-last commercial grade construction able to withstand winds up to 250 miles-per-hour!
“Towering 20-foot high floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the waterfront in this beautiful example of contemporary architecture with designer influence at every turn.”
The very original 5,579-square-foot house offers an array of cool features throughout, including:
All-glass 3-story elevator
Wrap around walkway
Private primary deck
1,920-square foot rooftop sundeck
Fourth floor observation deck
Swimming pool
Full hydrotherapy hot tub
Zen-like landscape
Oversized dock
Four car garage
Prismatic colors pop in nearly every single room of the house and reflect brightly off floor-to-ceiling windows that over look the ocean.
Belleair Beach is about 26 miles southwest of Tampa.
