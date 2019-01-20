This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Insanely Pricey Features of Luxury Motorhomes
When you hear the word “motorhome,” you might think of a summer vacation spent sleeping in cramped bunk beds and cooking dinner over a minuscule stove. You probably don’t think of lavish vehicles boasting more space than the average home.
From rooftop hot tubs to multi-level living spaces, these days, motorhomes boast all the high-end features you can imagine. The only limit is the size of your budget
Two-Level Living Space — The Heat by Anderson Mobile Estates
Price: Over $2 million
For the ultimate in five-star luxury, look no further than the Heat by Anderson Mobile Estates. This modern mobile home features up to 1,200 square feet of living space over two stories.
According to the manufacturer, “Movie stars, actors, singers … can relax in peace during their downtime with no worries.”
Along with plenty of space for meeting and lounging, the Heat offers a master bedroom, several spacious multi-use rooms, lobbies and bathrooms, all of which feature high-end finishes. As an added bonus, the vehicles boast 360-degree, 24/7 video surveillance — something that might be important to their rich and famous owners. How’s that for traveling in luxury?
A Private Bar — Futuria Executive
Price: From $893,000
If you’re wealthy enough to own a Futuria Executive, you can probably drive to a ritzy bar and buy everyone there a drink. But you won’t need to, thanks to the vehicle’s built-in bar. You can entertain in style on the go — assuming you aren’t at the wheel.
Boasting an optional mirrored backdrop and plenty of room for top-shelf liquor, this so-called “business trailer” is perfect for working or receiving guests. You can even convert the bar into a front desk, though using it for its original purpose is certainly more fun.
A Motor Coach That’s Also a Boat — CAMI Terra Wind Amphibious Motorcoach
Price: From $1.2 Million
Love to sail? That’s one expensive hobby. Make it even pricier with a high-end motorhome that’s also a boat.
Boasting a highway speed of up to 80 mph and a water speed of up to 7 knots, the Terra Wind is “as comfortable on the lake as it is on the land,” according to CAMI, a South Carolina-based company that has created several amphibious vehicles.
As is true with other vehicles of this kind, owners can select their preferred floor plans, cabinetry, furniture and onboard entertainment options. Unlike its counterparts, the Terra Wind offers an onboard computer docking system, GPS, moving maps and navigational charts as standard equipment.
A Sky Lounge — Marchi Mobile eleMMent Palazzo Superior
Price: Around $3 Million
If you’re used to towering above other people in a figurative sense, you might enjoy the Marchi Mobile eleMMent Palazzo Superior, which allows you to look down on the world from your own personal sky lounge.
A special room that lifts automatically out of the main body of the motorhome, the lounge is a walled-in roof deck with panoramic views. The deck can be accessed by an exterior stairwell and comes with integrated lounge furniture and radiant floor heating for maximum comfort.
“We focused on the interior design to create a true ‘home away from home’ for owners accustomed to only the highest standards,” Marchi said in its explanatory materials. With the sky lounge, the company might have achieved just that goal.
An Outdoor Kitchen — Open Range 3X Fifth Wheel
Price: Around $96,000
Although the beautiful finishes and spacious floor plans might make you want to stay inside this motorhome, the outdoor features are worth getting up off the couch for.
The Open Range Fifth Wheel boasts an outdoor kitchen loaded with all the necessities, including a microwave, sink with running water, fridge and cooktop. Not only is the space perfect for cookouts, but the outdoor-mounted TV is also sure to make you popular if you park in a campground.
Additionally, the vehicle offers a side patio option. This outdoor extension allows for extra guests and provides an added wow factor when the vehicle is stationary.
A Rooftop Jacuzzi — Futuria Sports + Spa
Price: From $874,000
If you’re looking for the ultimate mobile party destination, look no further than the Futuria Sports + Spa, a luxury motorhome with a fully functioning hot tub on the roof.
This German giant, marketed as a “yacht on wheels,” allows the owner to party on the roof even while the vehicle is in motion, thanks to extra floor space around the built-in Jacuzzi and a fence to prevent falls. With the wind blowing in your face, you won’t get much closer to feeling like you’re on a yacht without hitting the open water.
Like other Futuria models, this mobile home comes complete with a customizable interior and upgraded finishes.
Heated Floors — Marchi Mobile eleMMent Viva Private
Price: From $1.25 Million
With all the luxury upgrades available in transportation today, the heated floors of the Marchi Mobile eleMMent Viva Private might seem mundane. But your feet will certainly appreciate them during cold nights on the road.
Labeled “a prestigious and comfortable private jet on wheels,” the Viva is made for traveling short distances in absolute luxury. It’s perfect for heading to important business meetings or attending gala events. You can sit back and relax in the vehicle’s six rotating armchairs, complete with massage functions and individual climate controls, while you ride to your destination.
Plus, split air conditioning allows for extra temperature control, so you can ride in comfort on hot days. And if all else fails, you can take a trip to the built-in bar for a cold drink.
