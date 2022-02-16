Insanity issues withdrawn, April trial set for man accused in double homicide

The state hasn't made any plea deal offers to Ke'Ron Nickelson, other than to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the February 2021 shooting deaths of two women in Alexandria.

Nickelson is accused of shooting Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton on Feb. 7, 2021, at a Culpepper Road home.

Ashley Mortle (left) and Destiny Compton died on Feb. 7 when they were shot at Compton's Culpepper Road home. The Alexandria Police Department arrested a former boyfriend of Mortle's, Ke'Ron Nickelson, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

The shootings happened just hours after the women had gone to the Alexandria Police Department to complain that Nickelson had hit Mortle, his former girlfriend, and stolen her cellphone. The families later filed civil lawsuits against the department and others that alleged police failed to protect the women.

Mortle was 19; Compton was 20.

Nickelson, 20, was apprehended days later in Houston and indicted in June 2021. He remains in jail with bail set at $2 million.

His attorney, James Word II, had filed a motion that sought to change his not guilty plea to a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Because of that, Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman filed a motion to appoint a sanity commission.

With a sanity commission, two doctors would have evaluated Nickelson to determine his mental state. While a defendant is being evaluated, all action in a criminal case is paused.

But, during a hearing on Wednesday, Word withdrew his motion. That caused Bowman to withdraw his motion, too.

Ninth Judicial District Judge Greg Beard allowed the withdrawals since it left no issue of Nickelson's competency before the court.

The defense had filed other motions, which Word said were satisfied. His only concern was whether the state had copies of any telephone calls Nickelson might have made from jail.

Nickelson is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Bowman said he had none in his possession at this time. Beard ordered the state to turn over within 30 days any jail calls made through Wednesday.

The only deal offered to Nickelson was to plead guilty as charged, Bowman said.

He said he's certain the case will go to trial, which is set for April 25. Noting family members of both victims in the courtroom, Bowman said he wanted the plea date so both sides could make sure all was in order for the trial.

The plea date was set for March 21.

