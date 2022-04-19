Insanity plea triggers third psychiatric exam for Lima man

Apr. 19—LIMA — A Lima man initially found to be incompetent to stand trial on two counts of felonious assault — and whose competency several months later was deemed to have been restored — will undergo yet another psychiatric evaluation as examiners will research another set of mental health criteria based on his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Matthew Beck, 40, was indicted in September of last year on two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree. According to court documents, Lima police on July 31 responded to a stabbing at 260 W. Lane Ave. and found Beck bleeding from his left hand and holding a knife. Inside the home officers found Bruce Tucker suffering from multiple stab wounds to his hand, arm and head. Tucker told police he was sleeping in his room when Beck started stabbing him for no known reason.

The Lane Street residence is a supportive housing unit operated by Coleman Behavioral Health for people with mental health illnesses.

In October of last year the written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was filed on Beck's behalf. The Allen County Public Defenders Office suggested in court documents that Beck was not competent to stand trial, stating that he has "little understanding of the events in this matter and is in no mental condition to assist with his defense."

In November he was ordered to undergo an examination at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton and was subsequently found incompetent to stand trial, with the medical opinion that competency could be restored. He was committed to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addictive Services for further treatment. A report dated March 28 of this year said Beck is now competent to stand trial.

No trial date has yet been established. A status conference was scheduled for June 6.

