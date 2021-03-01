Insecticide known for killing pollinators found in deer across Minnesota

Greg Stanley, Star Tribune
·2 min read

Powerful insecticides are turning up in deer in nearly every corner of Minnesota, raising concerns that the ubiquitous chemicals may be keeping fawns from surviving to maturity or harming deer reproduction.

Neonicotinoids, known for their devastating effects on pollinator populations across the continent, are typically applied to row crops and household lawns. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently found evidence of them inside deer in the state's deepest and most remote forests.

The DNR tested 800 deer spleens sent in from hunters over the past two years and found buildup of neonicotinoids in 61% of them, the agency announced Monday.

The wide range of where the chemicals were found "was a surprise to us," said Dave Olfelt, director of the DNR's Fish and Wildlife Division.

More research is needed to determine if insecticide concentrations are high enough to threaten individual deer, said Michelle Carstensen, the DNR's wildlife health program supervisor. But early numbers show that neonicotinoid levels are at or above thresholds known to impact fawn survival, she said.

Tests to determine the exact levels found in the spleens are underway and should be finished in the next month or two, Carstensen said.

"I think we have lots of work yet to do to understand what's going on in this system," she said.

Neonicotinoids, which have been banned in Europe because the harm they cause pollinators, are the most commonly used pesticides in the Upper Midwest.

Nearly all corn and most soybean fields in Minnesota are treated with them. Most of the insecticides used on crops, between 80% and 98%, are eventually released into the wider environment. The chemicals leach into groundwater, are carried through runoff into rivers and lakes, and are lifted into the air and carried to remote regions in dust particles.

In 2019, researchers in South Dakota found that neonicotinoids were harming the development of reproductive organs in captive whitetail deer. Fawns with higher concentrations in their bodies were less likely to survive. Those that did survive were stunted, with smaller body weights and shorter jaw bones. The more neonicotinoids found in both adult and juvenile deer, the less active they were, the study found.

The DNR began its study in response to the findings from South Dakota, to see how prevalent neonicotinoids are in wild deer.

While the exact levels of neonicotinoids building up in deer still have to be determined, early indications are that they pose no threat to human health, said Jim Kelly, manager of environmental surveillance and assessment at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Safety thresholds of neonicotinoids in crops and beef are between 300 and 500 parts per billion, Kelly said. Minnesota's deer seem to be testing around 10 parts per billion, he said.

"I don't have any concerns at all about hunters being exposed to these low levels," he said.

Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882

Recommended Stories

  • Endangered whale dies off SC coast after being tangled up in fishing gear for months

    11-year-old “Cottontail” was last seen alive near Florida’s Treasure Coast in February.

  • 2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo

    It’s cute, cuddled, red-haired, and critically endangered — and the second Sumatran orangutan born in two years at the zoo in New Orleans. Veterinarians haven’t yet been able to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the baby born early Sunday to 12-year-old Reese, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Monday. “Reese is cuddling and being very attentive with the infant, but we cannot confirm lactation and nursing just yet,” Matherne said in an email.

  • Shreveport, La., Is Experiencing Its Own Weather-Related Crisis That No One Is Talking About

    National media have honed their attention on the impact of freezing temperatures in Texas, but residents in Louisiana have been enduring crisis-level weather challenges of their own.

  • After Being Shot in Texas, Amos the Pelican is Now Welcoming Visitors to the Bronx Zoo

    He’s called a peli-can for a reason.

  • Injecting Cold Water Could Save the Great Barrier Reef

    Scientists are considering the idea of injecting large amounts of cold water into the Great Barrier Reef to save it from overheating. The post Injecting Cold Water Could Save the Great Barrier Reef appeared first on Nerdist.

  • USDA puts brakes on land transfer for Arizona copper mine

    The Biden administration is pulling back an environmental review that had cleared the way for a parcel of federal land held sacred by Apaches to be turned over for a massive copper mine in eastern Arizona. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it likely will take several months to further consult with Native American tribes and others about their concerns over Oak Flat and determine whether the environmental review fully complies with the law. The agency cited President Joe Biden's recent memo on strengthening relationships with tribal nations, and regularly consulting with them in a meaningful way.

  • Three intoxicated drivers hit each other in fiery highway crash, Wisconsin cops say

    All three drivers were intoxicated in a Wisconsin highway crash, police say.

  • Miami Beach to cut back on famous palm trees over climate concerns

    City to plant shadier trees to preserve its environment, keep people cool, reduce urban warming and improve air quality Officials said there was no plans for mass chopping down of trees, and that the percentage reduction would be achieved by planting new trees. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA As a poster child for the climate emergency, Miami Beach has become a world leader in mitigating the effects of sea-level rise. Now the subtropical Florida city is cutting back on its famous swaying palm trees as it seeks shadier alternatives to preserve its environment and try to keep residents and visitors cool. Officials have embarked on a 30-year plan to reduce the percentage of palm trees in the city to only one quarter of its total canopy by 2050, according to the Miami Herald. Currently, Arecaceae palms account for more than 55% of the city’s population of 48,900 trees. The cutback is needed, the newspaper says, to reduce urban warming and improve air quality, and about 1,000 palm trees will be removed in the coming weeks as part of already scheduled construction projects. But Elizabeth Wheaton, the environmental and sustainability director for Miami Beach, said there was no plan for any mass chopping down of palms, which have been a staple of postcards and travel brochures depicting Miami for generations. Instead, the percentage reduction will be largely achieved by planting about 1,300 new shade trees instead of palms over the next two decades, which she said would make the city “more walkable and pleasant.” “Expanding shade canopy will enhance the city’s brand and quality of life,” Wheaton wrote in an email to the Herald. “Palms will continue to be a focal point along the city’s roads, green spaces and parks.” According to the urban forestry master plan that forms part of Miami Beach’s Rising Above initiative to combat the climate crisis, about 17 percent of the city’s 15.2 sq-mile footprint has a tree canopy. The plan details the environmental benefits of planting shade trees, including species such as oak, ash, elm and sycamore, in place of palms. For example, a 16in trunk diameter live oak tree would remove 510lb of carbon dioxide, 20oz of harmful ozone, and intercept 725 gallons of rainfall per year. By contrast, a native sabal palmetto palm of the same dimensions would absorb only 2.7lb of carbon dioxide, 1.7oz of ozone and 81 gallons of rainfall. “Trees have been proven to be one of the most effective tools for mitigating the effects of climate change,” the plan, drawn up by urban and landscape experts in conjunction with the Florida forestry service, states. “Palms, while an iconic part of Miami Beach’s landscape, have moved from being an accent plant to a major component of the city’s urban forest. General guidelines for species diversity state that no family should make up more than 30% of a city’s tree population.”

  • Experts concerned about Pope Francis’ trip to Iraq

    They're concerned about the public health message that it sends.

  • Heavy downpour causes flash flooding in Tennessee

    Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has the latest forecast as more dangerous weather sweeps the country.

  • Dozens felt 3.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled Oklahoma on Sunday, geologists say

    The temblor hit Sunday afternoon.

  • Same Gun Used in Failed Plot to Kill Hypnotist Tied to 2012 Murder of British Family

    Stefan Wermuth via ReutersIt has been nearly a decade since the bullet-ridden bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a deserted road in the French alps on September 5, 2012. Saad Al-Hilli, 50, his wife, Iqbal, 47, and her mother, Suhaila Al-Allaf, 74, were found dead in their idling burgundy BMW. The lifeless body of Sylvain Mollier, 45, a French bicyclist, was near the car. Zainab, the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, was found outside the car, pistol whipped with a gunshot would to her shoulder and her 4-year-old sister Zeena was hiding under her mother’s corpse in the back seat.Mystery of Iraqi-British Family’s Murder in the French Alps DeepensMore than 800 witnesses in France, England, Italy, Switzerland and Iraq have been heard in the dead-end investigation, that has been rife with conspiracy theories, ranging from reports that the patriarch, Saad Al-Hilli was a money runner for Saddam Hussein’s millions thanks to rumors of secret bank accounts and a family feud, to suppositions that it was an ambush of a secret meeting between Mollier and Al-Hilli. In 2013, Al-Hilli’s older brother was accused of ordering a hit on his brother but later released due to lack of evidence of any hitmen.Blood-splatter evidence painted an unsolvable mystery. The Al-Hilli patriarch was shot dead inside the locked car, but had the cyclist’s blood on his clothing. The 7-year-old found outside the vehicle had the cyclist’s blood on her feet.The case, while still open, has been idle for years. But this week a bizarre connection to the attempted assassination of French hypnotist Marie-Hélène Dini, 55, near Paris might just help solve the case. Dini learned that last year she had narrowly escaped an assassination by a hit squad French police say was hired by her professional rival for around $85,000. The rival, who was also arrested, said he only hired the men to watch her, not kill her.Police were called to Dini’s home in the Parisian suburb of Creteil last July when a nosy neighbor called in that two suspicious-looking men were staking out the neighborhood. Police found the men, who were wearing black clothing and gloves, with a Luger Po6 pistol and silencer sitting in a car with fake license plates. They told police that they were on “an official mission” to shoot the hypnotist because of her alleged dealings with the secret Israeli police known as the Mossad. Police detained the pair and found they were paid hitmen, linked to other murders for hire. They say the men, one of whom was a retired police officer, had met through a “tiny group of freemasons who had turned their hands to carrying out hit contracts,” according to French media reports. Dini told police she had no association with the Mossad and has since left the Paris area.Their weapon and ammunition was then analyzed to try to find a connection to unsolved crimes. Two other murders have already been tied to the hit squad and French police reported Friday that the exact type of bullets in their loaded gun meant for the hynotist were used to kill the Al-Hilli family and French biker in the Alps. Now investigators are looking into who might have hired the men and whether Al-Hilli or the French cyclist–or both—were the intended targets, and why. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California plastic surgeon under investigation

    Dr. Scott Green is facing backlash by the Medical Board of California after he was allegedly seen on video attending traffic court while performing surgery.

  • Support grows for raw cannabis, smoking in Minn. program

    Kim Kelsey said her 29-year-old son Alec has gone from struggling to "thriving" since he started treating his life-threatening seizures with medical cannabis oils. But over the past five years, the family has sunk $65,000 in cash into his daily treatments, a financial burden that hits even harder as the family business shut down last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It wasn't easy before, ...

  • ‘The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Die,’ Dr. Laura Berman Says About Teen Son Who Accidentally Overdosed

    Dr. Laura Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, say their 16-year-old Son, Sammy, was a great, sweet, funny child, who had plans and dreams for his future. But that future was cut short on February 7, 2021, when he died of an accidental drug overdose in his bedroom. Dr. Berman and Sam describe their last interactions with Sammy – and how they discovered him dying on his bedroom floor – in the video above. And, hear what they say life is like without Sammy in it. Hear why the couple says they are speaking out about the tragedy on Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Celebrity TV Doctor Warns Parents after Son’s Quarantine Overdose.” And another family says they are experiencing similar pain after losing their 19-year-old loved one to an unintentional overdose. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Dr. Laura Berman And Husband Say They Had No Idea Teen Son Was On Social Media Talking To Drug Dealer

  • Gold Forecast – Expecting a Bottom in Gold this Week

    I view this as an excellent long-term opportunity and believe we will look back at today’s prices as a gift.

  • ‘Don’t book holidays,’ warns leading Labour MP

    ‘The government is allowing people to think that those summer holidays are all going to be possible,’ said Yvette Cooper

  • WaPo publisher: Biden set to give Saudi crown prince "one free murder" pass on Khashoggi

    Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday accused President Biden of giving Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "'one free murder' pass" after U.S. intelligence confirmed that he personally approved the killing of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Why it matters: Biden has faced criticisms that the U.S. response to the finding — which includes sanctions on entities implicated in the murder but not on Bin Salman directly — does not square with his campaign pledge to make the Saudi regime “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sanctions fall "far short of honoring" Biden's promise, Ryan wrote in a Post op-ed out Monday."American voters took Biden at his word that he would reestablish the United States as a champion of human rights and not allow exceptions based on personal relationships or strategic needs of the moment."Background: Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017. He fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.His grisly murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage.What he's saying: Ryan called on further action from the Biden administration to "show the world that there is stability and continuity in upholding our enduring principles." "We should not make exceptions to favor one brutal dictator over another based on favors they do for us or fears that they might not always respond as we would like them to," Ryan wrote. "How can we be a credible champion of human rights when we demand accountability in one country and are willing to look the other way in another?"The bottom line: Ryan writes: "There is no legal, moral or logical reason to apply sanctions to the lower-level players in this conspiracy, who were following orders, while letting the criminal mastermind get away without consequence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sri Lanka exorcism: Nine-year-old girl beaten to death by people ‘trying to drive away evil spirit’

    The exorcist doused the girl with oil and repeatedly hit her with a cane, which led to her death

  • Packers rookie review: LB Kamal Martin

    Reviewing the rookie season of Packers LB Kamal Martin, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.