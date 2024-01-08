These insects are coming to invade your Mississippi home. Here’s how to keep them away

Slithering, scaly and silver.

Read that description again because you might be seeing these pests around your Mississippi home this winter.

They are called silverfish, but no, they aren’t actually fish.

Here’s more about the little insects, why they come inside and how to keep them out of your home.

What are silverfish?

Silverfish are small, wingless pests with a flat body, long antenna and tiny legs.

According to Southern Pest Control in Biloxi, Silverfish are also known as firebrats and “move in a quick fish-like manner.”

Why are silverfish in your home?

Simple answer: they want food.

If you have property full of wooden structures, piles or yard waste, silverfish are likely to breed and they may even venture inside your home to find shelter and more food.

“These nocturnal insects cannot survive without humidity and will hide during the day in high moisture areas like laundry rooms, under kitchen and bathroom sinks and in crawl spaces,” said experts at Southern Pest Control.

Additionally, silverfish can be a huge annoyance due to their diet, which consists of just about anything from books, cereals, flour and pasta, to pet food. They can also eat holes in clothing, curtains and carpet.

Are silverfish harmful?

No, they can’t bite, but they are a nuisance.

Silverfish will, however, contaminate food, cause damage and stains around your home and stir up allergies.

How can you get rid of silverfish in your home?

Here are some tips from Terminix Pest Control:

Cut off their food supply. Store dry goods such as cereal, flour and pet food in airtight containers.

Practice good home hygiene. Clean your home regularly by vacuuming carpets and upholstery.

Reduce access to water. Silverfish need water and humid conditions to thrive. Damp areas like your basement and laundry room may be desirable to these pests. Use a dehumidifier to make these areas less tempting to silverfish, and consider installing plastic sheeting in areas with a dirt floor — such as a crawlspace or basement.

Don’t forget about exterior maintenance. Keep silverfish out of your home by taking good care of the areas directly outside and around your house. Clear your gutters of any debris and caulk any exterior cracks. If you live in a damp area that receives a lot of rainfall, consider working with a landscaper to recommend techniques for grading or sloping your land to keep water from pooling near your home and creating a hospitable environment for silverfish.

Seal cracks and crevices. Silverfish can enter your home through cracks and crevices in wall interiors, baseboards, windows and trim. To block off their access, you can use expandable foam, caulk or spackle to seal off any potential entry points.

Have you seen any silverfish in your home lately? Have tips to get rid of them?

