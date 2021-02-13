‘Insecure’ fans shocked to find out showrunner’s mother is Britney Spears conservatorship judge

Prentice Penny’s mother is the judge ruling on the pop star’s controversial conservatorship case

Prentice Penny, the showrunner for HBO’s Insecure, surprised fans when he divulged that his very own mother was the presiding judge in Britney Spears’ most recent conservatorship court case.

On Thursday, Spears’ lawyers appeared in court, virtually. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, sought to remove the financial institution, Bessmer Trust, as a co-conservator. After hearing arguments from Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, III, Judge Brenda Penny rejected Jamie Spears’ request and upheld a previous November ruling that appointed Bessmer Trust, along with Jamie Spears, as co-conservators for Britney.

Prentice Penny of “Insecure” speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

During the proceedings, Ingham said that Britney “still does not want her father as co-conservator and we recognize removal is a separate issue.”

The hearing was the first following the release of The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary on FX and Hulu. The film includes interviews with fans who’ve joined the #FreeBritney movement and believe her father is controlling the pop superstar.

After the ruling, Prentice Penny tweeted the announcement to his followers, along with the caption: “Judge Penny is my ACTUAL mother. I could’ve told Britney’s dad: She don’t play.”

Also: Judge Penny is my ACTUAL mother. I could’ve told Britney’s dad: She don’t play. https://t.co/TSMHsUzk6y — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 11, 2021

Fans were doubly surprised to learn that Judge Penny has appeared in an episode of Insecure. In another post, Penny added: “Also my mom as THE BIG RED HAT LADY on Season 1 of #insecurehbo at the Jesus play.

Also my mom as THE BIG RED HAT LADY on Season 1 of #insecurehbo at the Jesus play. #intersectionality https://t.co/X9jAkMNMLs pic.twitter.com/KuZeityrav — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 12, 2021

After dropping those two bombshells on his followers, Penny expressed in a Friday tweet that he hadn’t expected the news about his mother to become a story. He wrote: “Can’t believe it actually became a story. Social media is wiiiiiiild!”

Can’t believe it actually became a story. Social media is wiiiiiiiiild. pic.twitter.com/V9v2qbn5mq — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 13, 2021

