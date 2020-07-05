Inseego Corp. (INSG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. INSG investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with INSG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that INSG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are numerous methods shareholders can use to evaluate stocks. A pair of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_262336" align="aligncenter" width="393"] J. Carlo Cannell of Cannell Capital[/caption]

With all of this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

How are hedge funds trading Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards INSG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Cannell Capital held the most valuable stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), which was worth $10.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Islet Management which amassed $5 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cannell Capital allocated the biggest weight to Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), around 4.2% of its 13F portfolio. Islet Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to INSG.