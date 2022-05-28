Inseparable Dog And Pig Pals 'Timon And Pumbaa' Start New Life Together

A dog and pig should have no worries for the rest of their days after an Arizona animal shelter made sure they found a new home together.

Timon, a chihuahua, and Pumbaa, a pig, wound up at the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month after their owner was arrested, the AHS said in a statement sent to HuffPost. The shelter didn’t provide more info on the owner’s arrest, but noted that the charges were unrelated to animal cruelty.

It wasn’t long before their deep friendship became apparent to animal shelter staff.

Timon and Pumbaa having a nice time. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

“Though it is not always recommended that pigs and dogs live together, this unlikely duo loved to visit each other on occasion during their stay at AHS,” the statement said. “Immediately, AHS staff saw just how strong of a bond these two have, especially when Pumbaa is kind enough to allow Timon to hitch a ride on his back from time to time.”

Pumbaa had some medical needs that meant he would need specialized care, so the shelter went about trying to find a pig-centric organization that could take in both creatures.

That place turned out to be Better Piggies Rescue, a pig sanctuary in New River, Arizona. While the sanctuary does have pigs up for adoption, it announced this week that Pumbaa and Timon would have a home at the sanctuary permanently ― and that Pumbaa might even have a new job.

“He’s a natural greeter,” the sanctuary wrote on Facebook, adding that the gregarious pig would be meeting people when the group resumes public tours in September.

Pumbaa takes Timon for a ride in a photo from the Arizona Humane Society. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

Hakuna matata!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

