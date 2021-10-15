Inside A £170M 18th-Century London Mansion Owned By An Heiress

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Sloane House, the London home of Formula One-heiress Petra Ecclestone, her husband James Stunt and four frolicking children. During the COVID pandemic lock-down, the family used the estate as a city-center retreat. And while they aren't necessarily ready to part ways with the property, Ecclestone will consider purchase offers in excess of 175 million pounds. Dating back to the late 18th century, the Georgian-styled Sloane House features 14 bedrooms an indoor swimming pool and the largest garden in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.