Inside the 20-day manhunt for 2 Canadian teens police believe went on a brutal killing spree

A composite image showing Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) leaving a hardware store in Meadow Lake, c, on July 21

Royal Canadian Mounted Police





York Landing sits on the banks of the Nelson River, a tiny reservation town of fewer than 500 people snuggled into the northern corner of Manitoba. To get there, you must fly from Winnipeg to the town and Thompson. From there, you transfer planes and fly east to Gillam. Then there's a 45-minute ride down a bumpy gravel road. And finally, you'll need to take a boat across the river.

It is, in a word, remote.

But in the last week, the residents of York Landing have been at the center of one of the biggest manhunts in Canadian history, their village of fewer than 150 houses overrun by police helicopters, drones, and military personnel.

Canadian forces were searching for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two childhood friends believed to be at the center of the deaths of three people over the last three weeks. Their search for the two men would take authorities on a winding path across nearly 2,000 miles of wild, untamed Canadian terrain.

deese fowler police pic More

RCMP BC

A road trip gone wrong

Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler had hit a patch of bad luck. Deese, who was from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fowler, who was Australian, met at a hostel in Croatia in 2017, and their romance blossomed as they traveled across the world, the woman's brother told the Associated Press.

But now, in the late afternoon on July 15, the two were stranded on the side of the road on Canada's Highway 97 in northern British Columbia. They had been on a road trip across Canada, intent on visiting the country's national parks, but the engine of their beat-up 1986 Chevrolet van had flooded.

"They seemed like they kind of had it under control. It was mechanical issues with the van. They were having a picnic waiting for the van to unflood, I guess, and try to start it again," mechanic Curtis Broughton told Global News.

Curtis and his wife Sandra pulled over to help the couple, and said Deese and Fowler seemed cheery despite the inconvenience. They left some food and water with the pair and drove off, assuming they'd be on their way soon.

Instead, the next day Deese and Fowler's bodies were found on the side of the road, not far from their van.

"We were trying to be good and help them, but then that same day the complete opposite of humanity hurt them like that," said Sandra Broughton.

Highway worker Trevor Pierre discovered their bodies in a ditch, and was horrified by the gruesome scene.

"I don't know how anybody could live with themselves after doing what I saw," he told CTV News.

Royal Canadian Mountain Police called their deaths "suspicious" and on July 18 announced that their deaths were considered homicides.

Initially, investigators said it was not clear if the two were targeted or if it was a "crime of opportunity." Details of their cause of death have yet to be released, but Chynna Deese's brother, British Deese, told the Charlotte Observer the family would not have an open casket at Deese's funeral, due to the "brutal" nature of her death.

A torched car and another man dead

As Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler made their way across the provinces, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were on a road trip of their own. The childhood best friends had grown up together in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, and just days before had both quit their jobs at Walmart.