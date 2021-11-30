Inside A $22,500,000 Mansion With A 32 Foot Waterfall
Today Architectural Digest brings you to the westside of Los Angeles in the Holmby Hills neighborhood to visit Sunset Noir, a palatial 8 bedroom/11 bath mansion currently on the market for $22.5 million. With amenities that include a spacious home theater, a fire pit emerging from a pool with a swim-up bar, a doggie spa and an indoor waterfall, it’s easy to imagine Sunset Noir playing host to a life of serene luxury - punctuated by lively parties with dozens of guests. Listed by Fredrik Eklund Photo by Nils Timm