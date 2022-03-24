Inside A $24,950,000 Cliffside Malibu Mansion

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Malibu, California to visit the Koenig Beach House, a glass-enclosed cliffside dream mansion currently on the market for just under $25 million. Designed by the late world-renowned architect Pierre Koenig, his namesake beach house is a one-of-a-kind marvel with 4 bedrooms and 5 baths across 4,000 square feet of interior space. Being in Malibu is about being outdoors though, so a retractable walkway offers private access to the pristine sandy beach below while a sleek car elevator gets your wheels down the hill and on the road with panache.