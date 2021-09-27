Inside A $30M Ex-NFL Player's Mountaintop Estate

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Calabasas, California and up into the Santa Monica Mountains for a tour of a $30 million estate built for former all-pro NFL linebacker Clay Matthews and his family. With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the French provincial style mansion features an abundance of amenities spread across a spacious 14,000 square feet - including an 800-gallon aquarium. Coming into the grand front entryway, through to the breezy loggia off of the formal living and out to the pool, the Casey & Clay Matthews Estate is striking in its grandeur while maintaining the charm and comforts of a family home.