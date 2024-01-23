Inside the 51-second interaction that led to a deadly Orlando road-rage shooting

Court records released Tuesday describe the senseless moments leading to the road-rage killing of 30-year-old David Sligh in Orlando, who the alleged shooter said cut him off in traffic and then refused to move when the light turned green.

Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, faces a murder charge after firing six shots into Sligh’s car on Monday morning, with one striking Sligh in the head, according to an affidavit. The shooting took place on East Colonial Drive near Lake Baldwin Lane, closing westbound lanes for several hours.

Carrasquillo stayed at the scene as police arrived and was arrested after a witness identified him. He told investigators Sligh cut him off after switching from the far-right lane, causing him to slam on the brakes, according to the affidavit. Carrasquillo flashed his lights and honked at Sligh, and when Sligh didn’t move as the light turned green, Carrasquillo got out of his car and fired a shot into the roadway.

Carrasquillo told investigators he had to get out of his car because his window didn’t work. He fired additional shots into Sligh’s car, though only with the intent to “maim” him because he wasn’t moving, the affidavit said. Though he said he felt “trapped” by the interaction, Carrasquillo said he never saw Sligh with a weapon nor did Sligh leave his car.

Surveillance video from a nearby business indicated the interaction between the two men lasted about 51 seconds.

“When asked if this would have happened if he never flashed his bright lights and honked his horn, [Carrasquillo] stated the white vehicle probably would’ve driven off,” the affidavit said, referring to Sligh’s car.

Sligh was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In his interview with investigators, Carrasquillo further acknowledged he could have driven around Sligh to get away from the situation, the affidavit said. He is in the Orange County Jail without bond.