Inside a $9.4 Million Penthouse in One of the Miami’s Most Sought-After Buildings

Janice O'Leary
·3 min read

Florida’s most coveted real estate isn’t always a beachfront pad. While South Beach, in the minds of most out-of-staters, may be synonymous with living the life in Miami, residents know that one of the area’s real gems is the Brickell financial district. The last decade has brought incredible residential growth, but the area has been a hub for commerce and luxury since the early 1900s, when development pioneer Mary Brickell built a series of mansions there. Within that neighborhood, now with fine dining, boutiques and high-rise living, the Brickell Flatiron tower is the place to own. It’s one of Miami’s leggiest, at 736 feet tall, offering expansive water views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic beyond.

Within the celebrity-rich complex, just one penthouse remains unsold, and developer Ugo Colombo partnered with architect Alexis Cogul Lleonart, founder of Doo Architecture, to kit it out with fine Italian furnishings and premium finishes. Colombo tells Robb Report the two-story unit on the 62nd floor is his favorite in the building for its design and views, but also for its proximity to the “sky pool,” spa and fitness center on the 64th floor. He has priced the turnkey space at $9.4 million, several ticks below the highest fetch of $13.9 million for a triplex penthouse in 2018.

More from Robb Report

The 4,600-square-foot duplex includes four bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a showstopper of a great room, with soaring 20-foot ceilings and a wall of glass to frame the cityscape at night. Design mastermind Lleonart had the nighttime vista in mind when choosing the condo’s wall treatments (matte Venetian plaster), paints, surfaces, furnishings and lighting. “One of the concepts was the idea of layering and how the space changes from night to day,” he says. For instance, the dramatic, long-hanging chandelier in the living room is reflected back against the dark windows at night, and the spotlights focus your attention then on the art. “The city comes in at night,” Lleonart adds, “and the sun gives you color and illuminates the furniture during the day.”

Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di

Lleonart used the same wood throughout to create a flow and a backdrop for bolder pieces like the custom rugs, the B&B Italia and Flexform seating and the Baxter leather console. Carved louvers separate the dining area, providing the feel of a more private space while still giving it a visual line to the living room. The primary bedroom faces south and sees the sunrise as well as the bay. But the designer’s most special space might be the reading corner, above, on the mezzanine balcony. “You’re close to the upper walls and big pieces of art, and the view of the city from up there is mind-blowing. It’s right in front of you. You can even see the ground floor from there.” Which might be reassuring when you’re living with your head in the clouds.Check out more images of the penthouse below.

Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di
Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di
Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di
Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di
Miami&#39;s Fi-Di
Miami's Fi-Di

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Signs the Seller Cut Corners When Flipping a House

    It was love at first sight…of those matte black finishes and quartz countertops. And the floors! Light gray oak, slightly weathered. This reno has every hallmark of your dream home…so how can you be sure,...

  • Learn About The 3rd Gen Firebird Formula

    This budget muscle car is beloved by many.

  • Goran Dragic with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Goran Dragic (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/15/2021

  • Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

    Tesla appears to be testing a Model S Plaid with a retractable spoiler, hinting at just how fast the EV could be.

  • Hundreds of dead jellyfish wash ashore on South Carolina

    Experts say this is something that happens every year due to a combination of springtime jellyfish population growth and wind.

  • Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her 49th Birthday with a Dazzling 3-Tier Cake

    Teresa Giudice is turning 49 on May 18, but she’s kicking off the festivities a little early. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently celebrated her upcoming birthday by slicing into a stunning three-tier cake. Teresa took to Instagram to share a peek at the lavish dessert she got in honor of her special day. As captured in a series of Instagram Stories posted on May 14, the mother of four feted the occasion with an incredible bedazzled red cake. The towering, multi-tier confection featured three levels, each emblazoned with the word “Love” and bordered with sparkling rhinestone bands. Full Episodes Catch Up on RHONJ Season 11 in the Free Bravo App! The beautifully adorned cake was also topped with edible silver roses and placed on a white stand with the message “Happy Birthday Teresa” spelled out in matching silver lettering. “I love my birthday cake,” Teresa can be heard saying in the clip, showcasing the cake both in its entirety and sliced. Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram This isn’t the only special dessert that Teresa got for her birthday this year. Earlier this month, her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, gifted her with another elaborate birthday cake designed to look like a globe.

  • Damage assessment begins on overturned cargo ship after fire

    A salvage team on Saturday began assessing damage caused by a fire inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship that is being dismantled along the Georgia coast. “The assessment is likely to take several days,” the multiagency command overseeing the demolition of the Golden Ray said in a statement. A giant crane being used to dismantle the ship was unhooked Saturday and shifted away from the site to allow for the damage assessments, officials said.

  • 5 Sneaker Trends That Will Define Summer 2021

    Comfort and style are calling.

  • Elsa Hosk Dresses Down Her Weekend Suiting With Iconic Converse Sneakers

    Structured suiting and retro sneakers are 2021's must-have look.

  • Chevy Tri-Five Plays With LS Power

    Even people who aren’t into the Tri-Fives are going to be impressed by this car.

  • Amazon Deal: This Space-Saving Cabinet is Under $20 On Sale

    Is your small bathroom leaving you with big storage problems? We found an Amazon deal that will solve your tiny storage issues in a decor-savvy way. This Small Bathroom Storage Floor Cabinet posted by one of our Slickdealers can fit extra rolls of toilet paper, cleaning supplies or other bathroom essentials all while looking good …

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Some side jobs pay so well that you might consider leaving your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. Find out which ones are moneymakers.

  • The Royal Family's Favorite Sunglasses

    From Meghan's affordable specs to the sunnies that the entire royal family agrees on. No single accessory has the power to add instant panache to an outfit quite like sunglasses, so it's only natural that members of the royal family are experts on choosing just the right sunnies to perfectly blend classic elegance and a cool factor. Whether it's the understated modern styles that Meghan Markle returns to again and again, Princess Eugenie's High Street favorites, Princess Anne's fashionista must-haves, or the iconic brand that practically every royal in the family owns a pair from, these are the sunglasses you need to add to your shopping list if you really want to dress like royalty.

  • Six per cent of Americans believe they could beat a grizzly bear in a fight

    Six per cent of Americans believe they could beat up a grizzly bear in unarmed combat but almost a third think they would lose in a fight against a rat or house cat, a new survey has found. YouGov research found just 72 per cent of US men and women thought they would triumph in a clash with the rodent, while 69 per cent thought they would get the better of a domesticated feline. 61 per cent of Americans claimed they would best a goose. In findings that make a mockery of the pioneering spirit of the old West, less than half of those surveyed (49 per cent) thought they could beat a medium sized dog. That drops to just 23 per cent if the animal opponent was a large dog. Americans are least likely to think they could win against a grizzly bear, with just 6 per cent claiming they would emerge victorious. Only 8 per cent of those surveyed said they could beat a lion, gorilla or elephant in a fight. The poll of 1,224 adults found that one in five US men thought they could knock out a chimpanzee or king cobra. There was no gender difference between men and women when it came to rating their personal chances in mano to animal combat. Both are equally unlikely to think they could win in a fight with lions, gorillas or bears. Differences do start to emerge between the sexes when it comes to battling wolves and kangaroos. About 17 per cent of American men fancy their chances against the boxing marsupials and wolves but only 11 per cent of women. The gender gap is biggest when it comes to fighting with medium-sized dogs and geese. 60 per cent of men said they would beat the dog, compared to just 39 per cent of women. 71 per cent of men asked were convinced they could trounce a goose compared to just 51 per cent of women. YouGov also asked people which animal would win in a series of random head-to-head fights. Elephants had a win rate of 74 per cent, just beating the rhinoceros into second place by a fraction of a percentage. An unarmed human had a ratio of just 17 per cent, only three per cent above the goose, which came last in battle of the 34 beasts. The grizzly bear was third with 73 per cent while tigers (70), hippos (69), lions (68) and crocodiles (67) also scored well against their rivals. Which animal do you think you could you beat in a fight? Tell us in the comments below!

  • Seth Rogen recalls the embarrassing moment he tried to meet Beyoncé

    When Seth Rogen first tried to meet Beyoncé, her bodyguard hit him so hard he spilled a drink all over himself.

  • The Best Airbnbs in California, From Beach Bungalows to Clifftop Oases Above the Clouds

    Say hello to stellar views and Golden State adventures.

  • Hotels excited for Memorial Day crowds as Miami Beach hopes to avoid spring break woes

    After playing host to a chaotic spring break, Miami Beach is once again bracing for large crowds as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, with hoteliers optimistic about a spike in business even as the mayor promises to crack down on misbehavior.

  • This Vitamix Alternative Is 21% Off on Amazon & a Third of the Cost of the OG Version

    For many of us, having our kitchen full of items from popular brands such as Le Creuset, All-Clad, or KitchenAid is a distant dream thanks to the high price tag. Since these kitchen essentials are on the pricey side, we regularly keep our eye out for alternatives that resemble the appliances. Of course, these lookalikes […]

  • A ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff All About Queen Charlotte’s Early Years Is Coming

    All hail the Queen.

  • Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021