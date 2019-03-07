Inside Alex Trebek’s Health Battles Throughout His 35 Years on Jeopardy!

Throughout his 35-year career hosting Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek has successfully weathered several health issues.

Now, Trebek is hoping to successfully battle his most recent diagnosis: cancer. On Wednesday, the longtime host shared the sad news that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a video message, the 78-year-old TV star that he wanted to be “open and transparent” about his health to prevent “overblown or inaccurate reports.”

“So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said.

Trebek said that he will continue hosting Jeopardy!, and plans “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working,” he said.

The announcement comes more than a decade after he suffered two heart attacks.

In December 2007, he had a “very minor heart attack,” but it didn’t keep him away from the show for long. Then, in June 2012, he had another “mild” heart attack after experiencing “a squeezing, tight pain” for several days.

“I had been doing some work around the house working with a heavy ladder,” he told PEOPLE after he was released from the hospital. “I just thought it was muscle strain.”

But his wife, Jean Currivan, insisted that he go to the hospital given his history.

“She was very adamant and had tears in her eyes,” Trebek said. “I didn’t want to upset her more than I had already so I went — and she was right.”

There, doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries, but they did not need to put in a stent.

“My body cleared the blockage itself,” said Trebek, who credited the aspirin he took for what he thought was simple muscle pain. “My heart seems to heal, so that speaks well for my future.”

Trebek has also dealt with a few bodily injuries — he tore his Achilles tendon in 2011 while chasing a burglar from his hotel room, and in 2015, he had to sit while hosting Jeopardy! after undergoing a full knee replacement.

In 2017, he was forced to take a long (for the hard-working Trebek) hiatus from the show over the holidays following a hard fall in October.

Trebek had to undergo surgery to remove blood clots on his brain. In January 2018, he updated fans, telling them that the “prognosis is excellent,” and “I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon.”

