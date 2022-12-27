Here's the latest on Amazon's $31 billion ad business, which continues to grow despite the economic upheaval

Amazon has become the third-biggest digital advertising company behind Google and Facebook, hitting $31 billion in ad revenue in 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, ad revenue grew 25% year-over-year, an exception to the slowdown most of the ad industry faced during the economic volatility.

Under CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon is shaking up its ad business to attract TV ad dollars, especially from advertisers that don't sell their products on its platform. It's also seeking out new frontiers for ads — including placements in its physical Whole Foods stores. Its growth has led Walmart, Instacart, Walgreens and other retailers to build their own retail media platforms.

Here's the latest on Amazon's moves to expand its advertising business and the growing competition.

Amazon's ad business is big and growing

Advertising is a tiny sliver of Amazon's business, but it's one of the company's fastest-growing areas. The tech giant continues to cut into advertisers' search budgets that mostly go to Google. It's also ramping up its audio and video sales pitch.

3 ways that Amazon's advertising business is becoming as dominant as Google's

Some DTC brands moved up to 30% of their holiday ad spend from Meta to Amazon

Some Amazon advertisers are fuming after a Black Friday glitch cost them up to hundreds of thousands of dollars while others underspent and missed out on sales goals

A new pitch deck shows Amazon is vying for influencer ad dollars with splashy events, where brands can sponsor everything from hotel bathrooms to embroidered PJs and photo booths

Amazon is building an advertising behemoth — and it's coming for Facebook

Amazon is building a local advertising business in its latest attempt to dent Google and Facebook's ad dominance

Exclusive: Amazon plans to sell digital advertising space inside its physical stores

Amazon will spend an estimated $1.1B on sports content in 2022. Experts break down how sports fuels the rest of its business, and where it could go next.

Inside Google's fierce Goliath-versus-Goliath fight against Amazon for shopping dollars

Insiders break down Amazon Advertising's aggressive new push to win over big marketers like P&G with a new sales structure and help from AWS



Amazon's advertising revenue is booming. Here's exactly how much its ads cost.

Who runs Amazon's ad business

Amazon has built a team of execs to pitch advertisers, including people like Alan Moss and Colleen Aubrey; and agency and brand vets who work directly with marketers.

The 26 Amazon execs powering its $31 billion advertising business

Meet Amazon's behind-the-scenes leader who helped it take on Google and Facebook's advertising business and could become its next top ad exec

Alan Moss is spearheading Amazon's push to steal ad dollars from Facebook and Google. Insiders lay out his playbook for getting a slice of the $70 billion TV ad market.

Amazon's ad business is booming. Here's how 23 former employees turned entrepreneurs are fueling a new wave of marketing and advertising startups.

Google and Meta are losing ad staff to retail media juggernauts — here are the winners and losers in the talent wars

Amazon's competition for ad dollars

A Michaels store. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Other big retailers and delivery companies including Walmart, Albertsons, and Instacart are scrambling to build their own ad businesses.

Retail advertising surged in 2022 — but in 2023, these new ad businesses will need to steal TV ad budget to survive

Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are rushing to cash in on a new $9 billion ad business, but it may not pay off for advertisers

Criteo has bet big that e-commerce ads will contribute to $1 billion in revenue by 2025. But a new crop of startups are also coming for those dollars.

Criteo's CEO reveals how the adtech firm's new business around retail media and finding shoppers online will hit $1 billion by 2025

Walmart is racing to grow its advertising business. CRO Seth Dallaire shares his playbook to fight Amazon, Target, and others for ad budgets.

The biggest ad buying agency predicts e-commerce advertising will be a $100 billion industry this year. Here are 3 problems retailers need to fix for that to come true.

How advertisers navigate Amazon

Marketers have complained that Amazon is tough to navigate, and its structure has spawned a cottage industry of specialty firms. Amazon has rolled out buying tools, boosted its presence at industry events, and hired big agency talent to cozy up to advertisers.

Amazon is coming after Google and Meta's ad businesses with a major charm offensive to convince advertisers it can do more than just drive purchases



Meet 18 firms solving companies' giant problems selling and advertising on Amazon

I'm an Amazon advertiser. Here's how I used my ad budget to pull in $100 million in sales in 2021.

How to rank first with Amazon Ads, according to ex-Amazon ad sales managers

Amazon is breeding a new crop of marketing startups, and investors are buying in

The complete guide to hiring an Amazon agency

Amazon is hiring ad talent

Amazon is staffing up in advertising, but its tough interviewing process and distinct culture can make it hard for outsiders to break into the company.

We talked to insiders about how to ace the interview process.

Amazon has more than 3,300 advertising jobs open, many paying over $100,000. Here's how much you could make in sales, marketing, and more.



Retailers like Walmart and Amazon are betting big on selling advertising and can't hire fast enough. Here's how to snag one of those coveted positions.

Amazon is known for its ruthless interviewing process. We talked to insiders about how to get a job there.

Amazon insiders explain the company's unique 'loop' interview system and how it's the ultimate test of whether someone will be a cultural fit

Amazon is coming for Madison Avenue's talent, and it could be another blow to embattled agencies and ad-tech companies

