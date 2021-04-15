Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mayer Rus
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When asked what someone unfamiliar with his biography might surmise simply by walking through his Melbourne home, Troye Sivan remains sanguine: “I’d hope they’d think that I’m an unpretentious guy, maybe a bit eccentric, someone who loves art and design, someone devoted to his family—and definitely the fact that I’m gay,” says the wildly popular 25-year-old Australian singer-songwriter and actor.

Indeed, if that hypothetical visitor happened to be a persnickety design snob, they’d surely not fail to register the array of treasures by the likes of Percival Lafer, Ettore Sottsass, Tobia Scarpa, and Marios Bellini and Botta; the cabinetry details inspired by Charlotte Perriand and Jean Prouvé; and the bespoke, Memphis-flavored appointments of the bath and powder rooms. On a deeper level, however, it would also be crystal clear that this is the home of someone with the cultivation and confidence to recognize that great design is as much about suitability and nuance as it is about important objects and artworks.

“Troye is an incredibly savvy collaborator. In our earliest conversations, he talked about materiality, how he wanted to feel in his house, about the scent and the sound and the light. It was so much more than just a few pretty things he found on Pinterest,” recalls designer David Flack of local firm Flack Studio, Sivan’s partner in the sensitive, sophisticated reimagining of the singer’s Victorian-era home.

Artwork by Charlie Ingemar Harding hangs in a bedroom. Akari Lamp by Isamu Noguchi; Flocca headboard; linen bedding by Bed Threads.
Artwork by Charlie Ingemar Harding hangs in a bedroom. Akari Lamp by Isamu Noguchi; Flocca headboard; linen bedding by Bed Threads.

The house in question is a genuine architectural gem. Erected in 1869 as a handball court, the building was converted into a brick factory in 1950 and then subsequently transformed into a residence in 1970 by renowned Australian architect John Mockridge, a fixture on the local art-and-design scene. The conversion is said to be the first adaptive reuse project of its kind in the city. “You can picture Mockridge and his friends sitting around drinking whiskey and talking about art. I wanted to preserve that bohemian spirit and honor the original architecture while creating something that feels like me,” Sivan says.

Although major structural interventions were kept to a minimum, Sivan and Flack made significant alterations throughout the property: The kitchen and baths were completely transformed; changes to the fenestration, along with the addition of large bifold doors off the dining area, now nurture a more intimate connection between the house and garden; new built-in cabinetry and perforated balustrade details nod to exemplars of 20th-century modernism; walls of Venetian plaster add a luminous element to a materials palette that swings from industrial to organic; and an outdoor wine cellar in the garden was converted into a fantasy powder room.

“It seems like we didn’t really do that much, when in fact there was a lot of heavy lifting. Simplicity is hard to achieve. It takes serious rigor and discipline,” Flack insists. “It was important to both of us that you can still feel the origins of the house despite the work we put in,” he adds.

Sivan’s aesthetic predilections were honed during his travels across the globe, in particular his pre-pandemic years in Los Angeles, where he still maintains a home. “There’s a strong affinity between Melbourne and L.A. in terms of climate and architecture. That strain of classic California midcentury modernism has been a big influence,” he explains. “I also love the time I’ve spent in Japan. The idea of wabi-sabi, the perfectly imperfect, really resonates with me.”

Embracing imperfection as a means of safeguarding the soul of a home is a concept perhaps too abstruse for many homeowners and designers, but Sivan and Flack clearly get it. “We left the original cork ceilings as they were, stains and all. If we wanted to preserve the germ of what this house was originally, everything had to feel effortless and real,” Flack avers. “It’s like the yellowing Scarpa lamps over the dining table. They look like they were sitting in a house in Milan for 30 years with a bunch of Italians smoking under them,” he says, further touting the power of patina.

More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

The dining area is centered on a custom Flack Studio oak table. An Ettore Sottsass floor lamp by Artemide stands by a vintage Tobia Scarpa lounge chair beneath a Karen Black painting.
The dining area is centered on a custom Flack Studio oak table. An Ettore Sottsass floor lamp by Artemide stands by a vintage Tobia Scarpa lounge chair beneath a Karen Black painting.
A vintage Percival Lafer sofa anchors the living/dining zone, which opens to the garden through large bifold doors.
A vintage Percival Lafer sofa anchors the living/dining zone, which opens to the garden through large bifold doors.
A breakfast nook is enveloped by the garden. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
A breakfast nook is enveloped by the garden. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
Sivan, wearing a Junya Watanabe top and Dion Lee pants, strikes a pose on the open staircase. Painting by Nell; sculpture by Glenn Barkley. Fashion styling by Gadir Rajab.
Sivan, wearing a Junya Watanabe top and Dion Lee pants, strikes a pose on the open staircase. Painting by Nell; sculpture by Glenn Barkley. Fashion styling by Gadir Rajab.
A custom Flack Studio utensil rail is affixed to a backsplash of Moroccan tiles in the radically transformed kitchen.
A custom Flack Studio utensil rail is affixed to a backsplash of Moroccan tiles in the radically transformed kitchen.
In the main living area, a Maker&amp;Son sofa is joined by a custom wood cocktail table and a Glas Italia side table on&#xa0;a vintage Moroccan Taznakht carpet. Artworks by Simon Degroot (left) and Karen Black (above). Sivan wears a&#xa0;vintage Junya Watanabe t-shirt, Vivienne Westwood pants, and Jil Sander sneakers.
In the main living area, a Maker&Son sofa is joined by a custom wood cocktail table and a Glas Italia side table on a vintage Moroccan Taznakht carpet. Artworks by Simon Degroot (left) and Karen Black (above). Sivan wears a vintage Junya Watanabe t-shirt, Vivienne Westwood pants, and Jil Sander sneakers.
The walls of the guest room are sheathed in Venetian plaster.
The walls of the guest room are sheathed in Venetian plaster.
Oak, marble, and Moroccan tiles converge in a bathroom.
Oak, marble, and Moroccan tiles converge in a bathroom.
The casual courtyard garden is planted with a variety of native Australian and other species. Landscape design by Florian Wild. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
The casual courtyard garden is planted with a variety of native Australian and other species. Landscape design by Florian Wild. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
Bathed in oxblood paint, the powder room in the garden has a Flack Studio marble vanity with Boffi | De Padova fixtures.
Bathed in oxblood paint, the powder room in the garden has a Flack Studio marble vanity with Boffi | De Padova fixtures.
Vintage rattan stools pull up to an oak kitchen counter.
Vintage rattan stools pull up to an oak kitchen counter.
A Circa 1925 Jean Perzel lamp stands atop the Honed Verde fantastico stone countertop in the kitchen.
A Circa 1925 Jean Perzel lamp stands atop the Honed Verde fantastico stone countertop in the kitchen.
Artwork by Charlie Ingemar Harding hangs in a bedroom. Akari Lamp by Isamu Noguchi; Flocca headboard; linen bedding by Bed Threads.
Artwork by Charlie Ingemar Harding hangs in a bedroom. Akari Lamp by Isamu Noguchi; Flocca headboard; linen bedding by Bed Threads.
A bath features a custom stone vanity basin and Astra Walker faucet.
A bath features a custom stone vanity basin and Astra Walker faucet.

Despite the polyglot brio of the decor, Sivan ensured that the essence of the house remains, in his words, “unquestionably Australian, from the plantings in the garden to the art on the walls.” The singer’s collection of paintings and sculpture encompasses work by Australian masters such as the late Sydney Ball, influential talents on the order of Karen Black and Nell, and an intriguing array of young, contemporary artists including Gregory Hodge, Tom Polo, and Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran.

Watch Now: Architectural Digest Video.

“I was living in the States for about five years, longing to be in Australia, before the pandemic brought me home. As much as I’ve missed touring and seeing people, it’s been cool to be forced to stay still for a second. I wake up every day excited to make something new, in a house that tells the story of my life and the places I’ve loved,” Sivan concludes. And for any old-guard aesthetes concerned about young celebrities becoming standard-bearers for good design and idiosyncratic taste, Sivan’s seductive Melbourne sanctuary should put their minds at ease—the kids are alright.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • This Playful Brooklyn Brownstone Has a Kitchen Floor You’ll Definitely Want to Recreate

    Michael K. Chen breaks down the design details, including the fabulously vibrant floor tiles

  • See Inside Naomi Campbell's Luxurious Kenya Villa That She's Owned for More Than 20 Years

    The British supermodel first visited Malindi, Kenya, in the mid-1990s and calls her retreat there "a very calming place"

  • Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal $250K Makeover for Deserving Family: 'Brought Tears to Our Eyes'

    The Property Brothers stars designed a new kitchen and new therapy room for the Moffitt family, who have six children, three of whom are adopted, and two of whom have special needs

  • Naomi Campbell’s Lavish Kenyan Villa Just Called Me Broke AF

    Oftentimes, I wonder about the kinda stuff I’d buy if I was insanely rich.

  • Moulin Rouge! star Karen Olivo leaves show, calls out industry for not 'speaking out' about abuse

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Karen Olivo is set to exit stage right — and she's putting the industry on blast on her way out. Olivo has announced on Instagram that she won't return to Moulin Rouge! when it comes back to Broadway, calling out the industry's "unacceptable" silence about a recent exposé on allegedly abusive behavior by award-winning producer Scott Rudin. "What I'm seeing in this space right now with our industry is that everybody's scared, and nobody is really doing a lot of the stuff that needs to be done," she said. "People aren't speaking out." Rudin, who didn't work on Moulin Rouge! but has produced a number of successful shows including The Book of Mormon, was accused in a recent piece in The Hollywood Reporter of abusive behavior by former employees. In one instance, he allegedly became so angry he smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, leaving the assistant bleeding and forced to rush to the emergency room. Olivio further explained to The New York Times that the lack of a major response to these allegations against Rudin in the industry "cracked me open" and added to her feeling that "Broadway is not the place I want to be." Olivo is nominated at the upcoming Tony Awards for her performance as Satine in Moulin Rouge!, and she previously won a Tony for her role in West Side Story. "Those of you who say you're scared, what are you afraid of?" Olivio said on Instagram. "Shouldn't you be more afraid of not saying something and more people getting hurt?" Moulin Rouge! producers confirmed that Olivo won't return to the show when it resumes performances, and they expressed support for her "advocacy work to create a safe, diverse, and equitable theater industry for all." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderMany GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away

  • Inside Troye Sivan's Victorian-Era Melbourne Home

    Today Architectural Digest brings you to Australia to visit Troye Sivan at his beautiful Melbourne home. Unpretentious yet expertly decorated, Troye collaborated with designer David Flack of local firm Flack Studio to bring the vision of his sunny, soulful home to life. An erstwhile brick factory and handball court, the property was transformed into a residence in 1970 by architect John Mockridge, preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins. Today, it’s an eclectically decorated sanctuary - and a home for Troye’s artistic imagination. Intercolonial Handball Match. Author / Creator Calvert, Samuel, 1828-1913, engraver. Source: State Library Victoria. Handball: the intercolonial match. Reproduction rights owned by the State Library of Victoria. Fore more information on Hotels of Pyongyang, check out their Instagram Page: Instagram handle is also @hotelsofnorthkorea : https://www.instagram.com/hotelsofnorthkorea/?hl=en Select artwork by @hotelsofnorthkorea. Artworks by Jahnne Pasco-White, Nell, Tom Polo and Jahnne Pasco-White, courtesy the artists and STATION&nbsp;Australia. Jahnne Pasco-White,&nbsp;becoming with 11, 2019; Nell, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, nell (washed away),&nbsp;2010; and Nell,&nbsp;The ghost who walks will never die (TALL BLACK), 2019; Tom Polo,&nbsp;no time to be tender,&nbsp;2017. @stationgalleryaustralia @jahnnepascowhite @nellartist @tompolo

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden news - live: Pelosi blocks bill to expand Supreme Court as Russia reacts to ‘hostile’ sanctions

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Daunte Wright Was Training Others

    BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Officer Kimberly A. Potter was in the midst of a routine training day Sunday, demonstrating her decades of policing know-how to less experienced officers in the Brooklyn Center Police Department. But that training came to an abrupt and horrifying end when Potter, who is white, shot Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year-old man, in his car as he tried to avoid arrest. Body camera video shows that the officer shouted “Taser!” while pointing a handgun at Wright, who was unarmed; she then fired a single round into his chest, killing him, in what the authorities in Minnesota have described as a deadly mistake. With protests unfolding each night in Brooklyn Center, Potter, a veteran officer of 26 years, and Tim Gannon, the department’s police chief, both resigned their posts Tuesday. The abrupt departures came a day after the city manager who oversaw the department was fired, and as the city of 30,000 residents remained boarded up; National Guard troops stood with guns outside the city’s police station, which has been the center of nightly clashes. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Outside Potter’s home in another Minneapolis suburb Tuesday morning, police officers looked on as workers placed concrete barriers and black metal fencing around the home, fortifying it in a fashion similar to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer who had trained younger officers, is on trial in the death of George Floyd. Potter, with her decades on the force, was acting as a training officer, assigned to guide less experienced colleagues Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police union that represents her said, when Wright was pulled over for an expired registration on his car. The union that represents Potter declined to comment on the events that followed, and her lawyer, Earl Gray, said that she did not wish to talk. City officials did not respond to requests for her employment records. In 1995, she was first licensed as a police officer in Minnesota and took a job with the Brooklyn Center police. Potter, 48, was the president of the police union in recent years, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Potter graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, a small Catholic school, in 1994 with a criminal justice major, a school official said. There is no indication in available records that she had shot anyone before. She was the police union president in August 2019, when she was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene after two Brooklyn Center police officers shot and killed Kobe Dimock-Heisler, 21. A report later concluded that Dimock-Heisler, who was described as mentally ill, had lunged at a police officer with a knife during a domestic disturbance call. Potter advised each of the officers to go into separate squad cars, turn off their body cameras and not talk to each other, according to the report last year by the Hennepin County attorney. No charges were filed in the case. Potter’s husband, Jeffrey Potter, was also a police officer, serving in the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota for 28 years until his retirement in 2017. According to a community newsletter, Jeffrey Potter was an instructor in the department, training officers in use of force, Taser use and crowd control. In a letter Kimberly Potter sent to city officials Tuesday, she said she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.” At a news conference announcing the departures, Mayor Mike Elliott acknowledged that of the nearly 50 police officers in the department, he knew of none who actually lived in the city they patrolled. “We do feel very strongly that we need officers to be from the community,” Elliott said. “People want justice. They want full accountability under the law. That’s what we will continue to work for.” The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a state agency in Minnesota, is conducting an investigation into Wright’s shooting, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office could bring charges against Potter. Elliott also called for Gov. Tim Walz to transfer the case from the Washington County Attorney’s Office to the state attorney general, Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Chauvin — a move that appeared unlikely. On Tuesday afternoon, city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul invoked a curfew of 10 p.m., preparing for more protests in the evening. Tony Gruenig, a commander in the Police Department who was appointed acting chief of police Tuesday, said he had not yet formulated a plan to respond to the anger in the community. “We’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try to create some calm,” he said. For many in Brooklyn Center, though, the day’s resignations brought little hope of real change. Michelle Winters, a resident of nearby Brooklyn Park, said justice would not be served until police officers who killed people were charged as if they were civilians. “They should charge them as they charge one of us,” said Winters, who is Black and was standing in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, where protesters were gearing up for another night of demonstrations. No matter what the mayor does, she said, residents will not be satisfied unless the police stop killing people. “As long as you keep doing this and doing this over again, it’s not going to get better,” she said. “I don’t care if they call in the National Guard every month, that’s not going to help anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1. Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed “within a few months” but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden. There are between 7,000 and 7,500 non-U.S. NATO troops currently in Afghanistan.

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?

    The countdown is on for the Tokyo Olympics.The Games are scheduled for July 23 to August 8, and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications, and there are still some unanswered questions regarding things like: spectator numbers, and the so-called ‘Playbooks’.Some 11,000 Olympic athletes will compete in 33 sports, while over 4,000 Paralympians will compete across 22 sports.But with Japan’s elderly population only just starting to receive inoculations – there will be a need for restrictions still.International spectators will not be allowed. (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING:"I myself as an athlete participated in the Olympics a number of times so the fact that overseas spectators are not able to attend the Games is very disappointing."Organizers plan to decide in April on the maximum number of local fans permitted in venues.Japanese sports arenas have been recently been operating at up to 50% capacity.Are athletes required to be vaccinated?The simple answer is: No.But the International Olympic Committee urges them to be vaccinated once vaccinations are made available to the general population of their countries.Participants must follow the health guidelines in their "Playbook."What is it?First unveiled in February, the ''Playbooks'' outline the rules that all Games participants must follow.That includes mandatory mask-wearing, keeping 2-metres' distance from athletes, and clapping instead of singing or shouting to show support.Athletes will also be tested at least once every four days.(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOHN COATES, IOC COORDINATION COMMISSION CHAIR, SAYING:"I have no hesitation in saying that the Games will take place and they'll be the safest Games possible.''Japan is holding several test events – seen as dress rehearsals to confirm the Games' operational capabilities at venues and test out health protocols.Early May will see four such events with athletes coming from abroad.There will be no shortage of compelling action once the Games kick off.Four sports will debut at this year's Olympics: karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.Several stars from French judoka Teddy Riner to American swimmer Katie Ledecky will be back in the quest for more gold.Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee competing after her recovery from leukaemia will no doubt be among the most emotional moments of the Games.

  • Journalist hit in face with non-lethal round while covering protests over police killing of Daunte Wright

    The incident is one of many police attacks against journalists during protests