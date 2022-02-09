Inside the Biden-Bennett call on Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged President Biden during a phone call on Sunday not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying "nothing will happen if you don't sign it," an Israeli official told me.

Why it matters: A possible U.S. return to the nuclear deal is the biggest point of tension between the Israeli government and the Biden administration.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The initial agreement in 2015 led to a deep rift between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government.

The big picture: Talks that resumed yesterday in Vienna over a return to the deal — one of Biden's key campaign promises — have reached a critical point, with U.S. officials saying Iran must make "tough" decisions now or face an escalating crisis.

  • Israel, meanwhile, believes that a nuclear deal with Iran, according to terms that are being discussed in Vienna, will give more to the Iranians than Tehran will give to the world powers.

Behind the scenes: During Sunday's call, Bennett told Biden the U.S. doesn’t have to go back to the Iran deal, Israeli and U.S. officials told me.

  • Bennett said that without a deal, there would not necessarily be an escalation in Iran's nuclear program.

  • He also said the financial benefits Tehran will gain from a renewed deal will far outweigh any non-proliferation benefits. Bennett said that with a deal, Iran will gain billions of dollars that Israel believes will fuel malign activities in the region, Israeli officials said.

Biden told Bennett it is still unclear if there is going to be a deal, according to a U.S. official briefed on the call. The president said the U.S. won’t compromise on its basic demands regarding the limitations on Iran’s nuclear program.

  • A White House National Security Council spokesperson said Biden discussed a range of issues with Bennett including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.

  • “The United States and Israel share a common interest: seeing to it that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon," the spokesperson said.

Between the lines: Israeli and U.S. officials said the 30-minute call between Biden and Bennett on Sunday was very friendly and warm.

  • They said it struck a different tone from the tense conversations between former President Obama and former Prime Minister Netanyahu more than seven years ago. Nevertheless, the officials said, the disagreements were clear.

  • While Bennett opposes a U.S. return to the nuclear deal, he is also careful not to repeat Netanyahu’s mistakes and will maintain a good relationship with the Biden administration regardless of their differences.

  • Some Israeli defense officials have recently signaled that Israel will be better off if the Iran nuclear talks lead to a deal rather than collapsing without one.

What to watch: Bennett’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata arrived in Washington yesterday for meetings with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan and other Biden administration officials.

  • Hulata said he is going to continue the discussion about the possible nuclear deal and strengthen the coordination with the Biden administration about Iran.

  • During Sunday's call, Biden told Bennett he'd like to visit Israel in the spring, Israeli and U.S. officials said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review

    A group of 33 Republican senators warned U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden in a letter dated Monday that they would use "the full range of options and leverage available" to ensure that his government adhered to U.S. laws governing any new accord with Iran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement are due to resume on Tuesday.

  • Israel puts Iran nuclear breakout time at 4–6 months with deal

    Israeli government experts believe that a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will set the amount of time Tehran needs to produce the amount of highly enriched uranium needed for a nuclear bomb to four to six months, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: This assessment is shorter than the six to nine month breakout time the Biden administration experts calculated, per two Israeli officials familiar with strategic consultations between the U.S. and Israel. Get market news

  • Israel says it wouldn't oppose U.S. return to UNESCO

    The Israeli government recently notified the State Department it wouldn’t oppose a U.S. return to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Israeli and U.S. officials told me.Why it matters: The new Israeli position paves the way for Congress to vote on the allocation of the more than $500 million needed to pay the U.S. debt to UNSECO and return as a full member. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: After Palestine became a full me

  • Spielberg, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo among Senate Dems' big donors for 2022

    Hollywood's famous faces are pouring money into key 2022 Senate races, aiming to give a star-studded boost to Democrats fighting to hold on to their razor-thin majority in the midterm elections. For many celebrity donors, the spotlight is on Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-Ga.) campaign. Several stars, including Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and director Rob Reiner, have coughed up thousands of dollars - $2,900 each - to Warnock's reelection bid...

  • Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows. Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

  • Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 50 percent off right now

    Amazon knocks up to 50 percent off its Fire tablets -- the Fire HD 8 is down to $45 while the entire Fire Kids Pro lineup is on sale, too.

  • While everyone watches Ukraine and Russia, don't forget about equally important conversation in Iran

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court

    Russia's state RT television channel said on Wednesday it had appealed to a German court to overturn a ban on it broadcasting that has angered Moscow and prompted it to shut down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Russia. Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions has said that RT's German-language channel, RT DE, can not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence.

  • Apple, Google, Microsoft making their Triangle presence felt — on company job boards

    Apple has posted dozens of new jobs in the Triangle in the past few weeks, as the tech giant’s arrival to the region looms.

  • A sign of ransomware growth: Gangs now arbitrate disputes

    Cyber criminal gangs are getting increasingly adept at hacking and becoming more professional, even setting up an arbitration system to resolve payment disputes among themselves, according to a new report by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom that paints a bleak picture of ransomware trends. Ransomware gangs, which hack targets and hold their data hostage through encryption, caused widespread havoc last year with high-profile attacks on the world’s largest meat-packing company, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline and other targets. Western governments have pledged to crack down on the cyber criminals, who operate largely in and around Russia, but have little to show in the way of progress.

  • St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers after waving guns at protesters

    The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

  • Florida lawmakers, hands off abortion rights

    Abortion should be a woman's choice, not a mandate from male Tallahassee lawmakers.

  • National Archives obtained 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago

    Keeping records at Mar-a-Lago violated the Presidential Records Act. Their release to the National Archives came after negotiations with Trump's team.

  • Immigration agency reverses Trump-era changes to its mission statement

    The U.S. government agency in charge of granting visas, green cards and naturalizations changed its mission statement, a reversal of a Trump-era change that had spun the immigrant service provider toward a focus on homeland security.The new United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) mission statement reads, "USCIS upholds America's promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we...

  • Two-thirds in new poll oppose Trump's idea of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

    Just over two-thirds of registered voters in a new poll said they do not believe that those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot should be pardoned, an idea that has been floated by former President Trump.The new Morning Consult-Politico poll released Wednesday shows that 68 percent of respondents said they do not believe rioters should receive pardons, which Trump suggested as an idea in the last days of his presidency and has...

  • Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Deal Drags Oil Prices Down

    Oil prices are under pressure due to the rumors circulating that a new nuclear deal with Iran is within reach, a deal that would drive new oil supply.

  • Man watches his car get destroyed after it gets stuck at Ashland rail crossing

    A Florida man was not injured when his car was totaled by a commuter rail train at the downtown crossing in Ashland on Sunday.

  • Diplomatic Flurry Suggests New Momentum as Iran Talks Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of diplomacy preceding the resumption of Iran nuclear talks in the Austrian capital on Tuesday suggests sides are trying to close in on a long-sought agreement. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex

  • Christian Kirk says Kyler Murray’s future will factor into his free agency plans

    Christian Kirk played one season with Kyler Murray at Texas A&M and has spent three of his four NFL seasons catching passes from Murray with the Cardinals. Kirk is one of Murray’s closest friends. So whatever is going on with Murray will affect Kirk’s offseason plans. While at the WM Phoenix Open on Tuesday, Kirk [more]

  • Those COVID-19 tests the government sent you might not work. Cold weather could be to blame.

    Millions of coronavirus tests are traveling across the nation, many through winter weather. Freezing temperatures could affect test results, experts say.