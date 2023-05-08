Inside the Biden White House, aides reportedly knock president for eating ‘like a child’

President Joe Biden doesn't like to eat vegetables, and his poor diet causes a constant battle between him and first lady Jill Biden, who wants him to be healthy ahead of a 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden, who turned 80 this year, eats "like a child," according to White House aides quoted in a Monday report from Axios. The outlet said the "internal tug-of-war over Joe Biden's diet is just one of many public and private steps being taken by close aides and the first lady" to keep the president healthy ahead of what is anticipated to be a grueling campaign season.

According to the report, the president's current and former aides say his favorite dishes include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae.

He doesn't drink alcohol, but he'll indulge in orange Gatorade.

President Joe Biden eats ice cream at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 3, 2021.

The first lady has been prompting the president to eat more fish and leafy greens, much to his chagrin.

The question of Biden's fitness for another round as commander in chief has been a public debate for months, but it's been mostly centered around his age and mental capacity. However, some GOP insiders are now saying the president's diet is indicative of his readiness to take on the toughest job in the world again.

President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon, Oct. 15, 2022.

"If Biden wants to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches all day, he should consider retirement, not the campaign trail," one Republican strategist told Fox News Digital.

Joe Biden's palate preferences are not the first of a president's to be scrutinized. Former President Donald Trump often raised eyebrows for his love of McDonald's, even serving the iconic fast food at White House dinners. Bill Clinton famously loved peanut butter and banana sandwiches.

President Biden eats ice cream as he meets with members of the U.S. military and their families at the bowling alley at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on May 22, 2022.

At one point in 2020, Trump remarked on Twitter that perhaps McDonald's french fries were responsible for him having not lost hair in his 70s, linking to a 2018 study that chemicals found in McDonald’s fries could prevent hair loss.

"No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!" wrote Trump, who retweeted a link to an ABC7 article about the study first shared by former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer in 2018.