Inside Big Pharma's work with celebs

Welcome back to the workweek. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87 of complications related to pancreatic cancer.

The Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments related to the Affordable Care Act.

In healthcare news, we're already off to a busy start with the news that Illumina is acquiring its once-spinout Grail, a company focused on early cancer detection testing. Over the years, Grail has racked up more than $1.9 billion in funding from the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates and pharma giants like Merck. Prior to Illumina swooping in, Grail had recently filed to go public.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks while U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The CDC is once again recommending that people get tested for the coronavirus if they've been in close contact with an infected person — even if they're not showing symptoms.

The agency briefly reversed its testing policy in August to say that testing asymptomatic people wasn't necessary.

Public-health officials called the position "dangerous," since overwhelming evidence suggests the virus can spread via asymptomatic transmission.

Read the full story from Hilary Brueck and Aria Bendix here>>

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby; Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver; Samantha Lee/Insider

Pharmaceutical companies have huge marketing budgets at their disposal, and one of their strategies involves tapping celebrities as spokespeople for brand-name drugs.

Stars such as Serena Williams, Khloe Kardashian, Ray Liotta, and Cyndi Lauper have appeared in ads for prescription medications, and payouts can run into the millions.

But the US is one of the only countries that allows direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, and experts told Insider there are ethical concerns about the practice.

Read the full story from Laura Entis here>>

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci says a vaccine alone is not going to "get us to the point where we want to be, by the end of 2021."

We'll need to vaccinate, social distance, continue hand hygiene, and use masks in order to get the level of coronavirus circulating between people down so low that outbreaks become a thing of the past.

The first coronavirus vaccines will likely not protect people from getting sick at 100%, but may provide somewhere around 70% protection against symptomatic infections.

Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

