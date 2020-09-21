    Advertisement

    Inside Big Pharma's work with celebs

    Welcome back to the workweek. I, for one, have never been less excited to receive a flurry of texts from friends than I was Friday night, when we learned that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87 of complications related to pancreatic cancer.

    I'll be spending a lot of this week thinking about her legacy in healthcare and what might come next as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments related to the Affordable Care Act. 

    In healthcare news, we're already off to a busy start with the news that Illumina is acquiring its once-spinout Grail, a company focused on early cancer detection testing. Over the years, Grail has racked up more than $1.9 billion in funding from the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates and pharma giants like Merck. Prior to Illumina swooping in, Grail had recently filed to go public. 

    Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks while U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    The CDC reversed course yet again, removing widely condemned language about not testing asymptomatic people for the coronavirus

    Inside the murky world of Big Pharma's celebrity partnerships, where stars like Serena Williams and Khloe Kardashian get paid to promote prescription drugs

    Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    Fauci: We'll likely be wearing masks for most of 2021, even after a vaccine rolls out

    More stories we're reading:

