Inside Blair House, the presidential guest house that's bigger than the White House and known as the 'world's most exclusive hotel'

The White House may be the most famous building along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, but there's a lesser-known government residence next door that has played a role in US history and American diplomacy for decades.

The Blair House, just steps from the north lawn of the White House, is the official presidential guest house.

Since World War II, it has acted as the "world's most exclusive hotel," hosting heads of state, royalty, and presidents-elect.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte stayed there for three days during President Donald Trump's first official state visit.

And former President George W. Bush stayed there with his family before his father's DC funeral.

While the White House remains the main meeting location for US presidents and their foreign visitors, the guest house carries significance. Take a look inside Blair House.

Blair House is the official presidential guesthouse.

The front of the Blair House where Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji is staying during his visit to Washington DC April 8, 1999. Alex Wong/Getty

It's just across the street from the White House, at 1651 Pennsylvania Ave.

Blair House was built in the 1820s as a home for Joseph Lovell, the eighth surgeon general of the US Army.

Blair Mansion, sometime between 1918 and 1920. Wikipedia Commons

In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500.

The US government then purchased it in 1942, while Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

The corner of the spacious library adjoining the master bedroom at Blair House in July 1942. AP

It has since served as the official guesthouse for foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and visiting delegations to Washington.

President John F. Kennedy hosted Panama's president, Roberto F. Chiari, in June 1962. Wikipedia Commons

President Harry S. Truman stayed in the house for about four years during his presidency while the White House was being renovated.

UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Blair House. Abbie Rowe/US National Archives and Records Administration

In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to assassinate Truman at the guesthouse. Police officers who stopped them from entering the home killed one and wounded the other at the scene.

The would-be assassin Oscar Collazo lies at the foot of the steps leading up the Blair House in November 1950. Hulton Archive/Getty

Today, Blair House makes up a complex of "four seamlessly connected townhomes," with 110 rooms across roughly 70,000 square feet.

The facade of 700 Jackson Place, an annex to Blair House, on an early morning in December 2015. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Sources: US State Department, Blair House

It's technically larger than the White House.

The presidential limo sits outside of Blair House as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit inside with the family of former President George H.W. Bush on Dec. 4, 2018. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sources: US State Department, Blair House

Each of Blair House's 14 guest rooms has "a full bathroom, three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a fully equipped beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility."

President Barack Obama speaks with Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu before dinner at a retreat at Blair House in 2009. Pete Souza/White House

Source: Blair House

There are also conference rooms, a library, and many seating areas for more intimate meetings. The finishings are traditional and luxurious.

In this photo provided by the White House, President Bush and first lady Laura Bush meet with Betty Ford Monday, Jan. 1, 2007, at the Blair House in Washington. Eric Draper/AP

"Since Blair House isn't a hotel, the approach is to make guests feel like they're staying in a personal residence," says an article about the property in the November 2001 edition of the US Department of State's magazine.

The Blair House, where President-elect George W. Bush will stay until he moves across Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House in Washington, January 17, 2001. Reuters

Source: State Magazine

Only those who are officially invited by the president are allowed to stay there.

President-elect Donald Trump departs Blair House to attend a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Inauguration Day in 2017. Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty

But an exception is made for presidents waiting to be sworn into office during the transition period.

Barbara Bush and her daughter-in-law Sharon Bush watch over grandchildren at Blair House in January 1989. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The residence is officially managed by the State Department's Office of the Chief of Protocol. Full-time staff members are responsible for cleaning and preparing the home for visitors.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in one of the conference rooms in 2012. Alex Wong/Getty

Since major renovations in the 1980s, Blair House has been a frequent meeting place for bilateral negotiations and high-level talks.

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, left, meets with Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole and Sen. Alan Simpson on April 4, 1993. Greg Gibson/AP

A few notable guests include Queen Elizabeth II, King Juan Carlos of Spain, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

King Juan Carlos of Spain with a member of the US-Spain Council at the Blair House on February 24, 2000. Michael Smith/Getty

Visitors typically meet with a wide range of US officials at the home.

From left: Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, and Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji at Blair House on April 9, 1999. Alex Wong/Blair House

After a meeting at the White House in 2015, US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping walked to Blair House for a private dinner.

Obama chats with Xi en route to dinner across the street from the White House on September 24, 2015. Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty

A year later, Secretary of State John Kerry met with Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.

Kerry greets Suu Kyi before their lunch meeting at Blair House on September 14, 2016. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

When foreign dignitaries stay there, their countries' flags are flown from the residence.

Clinton meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Blair House in 2009. Alex Wong/Getty

Source: Blair House

US officials frequently hosts dinners, official receptions, and parties at the residence, too.

Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, right, and his delegation meet with US business leaders at Blair House on May 2, 1999. Reuters

Though few may know about the historical significance of Blair House, it has played a key role in American diplomacy over the years.

From April 23 to 25, the Macrons stayed at Blair House during their official state visit to the US - the first of Trump's presidency.

Brigitte Macron (L), wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (R), US President Donald Trump (2ndL) and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on July 13, 2107. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

When a former president dies, family members are also allowed to stay at the residence before the funeral.

Former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush greet first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump outside Blair House on December 4, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush stayed there while they were in DC for his father, former President George H.W. Bush's, funeral in December 2018. The Trumps visited them the night before the ceremony.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush at Blair House on December 4, 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

