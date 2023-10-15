Inside the box-like room in garage where Jupiter couple kept their child locked for hours

Jurors recently found a Jupiter father guilty of aggravated child abuse after police said he and his wife confined one of their four children to a locked room in his garage for hours at a time. The six-person jury also found Timothy Ferriter guilty of false imprisonment and child neglect.

In a trial that garnered national attention, including live coverage by Court TV, the state presented testimony from the teenager at the center of the abuse allegations, the teen's older sibling and child psychiatrist Dr. Wade Myers, who told jurors that the Ferriters' treatment of the child was malicious, cruel and psychologically damaging.

But perhaps the most powerful pieces of evidence were video recordings of the child inside the garage structure, Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley said. The state closed its case by showing jurors hours of video footage from Ring camera recordings. In the footage, the teen could be heard at times crying while alone in the structure.

Additional photos of box-like room in garage where child was imprisoned for up to 18 hours at a time

