Inside a California ICU: Health care workers cope with trauma, provide comfort to COVID patients
Harrison Hill, Sandy Hooper and Brian Munoz, USA TODAY
·1 min read
As the pandemic has ravaged the United States, frontline health care workers have remained resilient in helping the sick and dying. But it has taken a toll.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, families haven't been allowed to visit loved ones in the hospital. Medical workers across the United States — first responders, nurses, doctors, social and spiritual support specialists — have tried to bridge the gap by connecting families with phone and video calls.
USA TODAY’s Harrison Hill and Sandy Hooper take you into Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California, a community in northwestern Los Angeles, as the hospital staff battle the pandemic.
While some of the following scenes may be difficult to witness, they show the harsh reality faced every day by health care workers across the country.
Etelvina Dominguez, 78, loved pro wrestling and tending to the family garden. “Vina,” as her family called her, was hospitalized with COVID-19 and put on life support. The day before her death, only her husband and eldest son could be there as the rest of the Dominguez family said their goodbyes over a video call.
Dr. Marwa Kilani is a palliative care doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. Her specialization aims to provide “patients relief from pain and other symptoms of a serious illness, no matter the diagnosis or stage of disease,” according to the Mayo Clinic
