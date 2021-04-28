Inside the Church of Bleach Drinkers

2 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

So, remember when President Donald J. Trump insanely told the United States that injecting yourself with bleach might be a cure for the coronavirus? It turns out that there’s a whole slew of wackos who have been promoting bleach drinking—disguised under the name of “miracle mineral solution”—for a range of health problems long before #45 took office and let more than 400,000 Americans die from COVID on his watch.

Daily Beast reporters Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng walk us through the truly terrifying world of extremist bleach enthusiasts—who, surprise surprise, have found a following among the QAnon crowd—on the latest episode of their Fever Dreams podcast. That includes a scammy father-son duo who tried to form a church of bleach so they could claim it was their religious right to sell their chlorine dioxide snake oil. The feds didn’t buy it and now they’ve been indicted (after a brief stint on the lam in South America) in the biggest takedown yet of these dangerous bleach peddlers.

Speaking of QAnon, erstwhile 8chan troll Ron Watkins—who has been credibly fingered as ‘Q’—has a new obsession: the Arizona recount. Oh, you thought the election was over and settled? Think again, libs. For the fearless Republicans of the Copper State have gone and hired a virtually unknown firm—with the very professional name of Cyber Ninjas—to scrutinize ballots in the Democrat-friendly county of Maricopa. Tune in to listen to Will Sommer explain why a mysterious UV light and the various shirt colors of election officials are now being religiously parsed by Watkins and his ilk.

As goes Major League Baseball, so goes the nation. And our podcast guest David Roth (not of Van Halen fame, but equally badass), walks us through how anti-vaxx stubbornness among some players is causing bigtime chaos for the ball clubs. Plus, don’t miss Roth’s madcap account of what it’s like to make up a fake Trump quote—about a fake book the mogul never wrote—only to have the then-future leader of the free world fall for said fake quote with a midnight retweet.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new media empire is built on the altar of progressive politics and shining virtue: “compassion in action”, per their Archewell tagline. So, what will the woke pair make of fellow Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan’s controversial Covid vaccine claims? Rogan, an American comedian who often hosts right-wing commentators, and who scored an estimated $100 million licensing deal with Spotify for The Joe Rogan Experience in 2020, claimed last week that young people didn’t need the vaccine. “If you’re like 21 years old and you say to me ‘Should I get vaccinated’, I’ll go ‘No’,” Rogan said on his April 23 podcast, while in discussion with fellow comedian Dave Smith. Although Rogan did say he thought the vaccine was safe “for the most part”, he reiterated his belief that those in their 20s shouldn’t bother taking it. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.” It seems particularly unfortunate timing, given that the Sussexes have just announced that they have been made campaign chairs for Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert. The event, which will be broadcast internationally on on May 8, aims to raise funds to vaccinate frontline health workers, and get governments to pledge their support for Covid vaccinations, tests and treatment in the poorest countries. Hosted by Selena Gomez, Vax Live features global leaders like President Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, President Macron, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and H.E.R.