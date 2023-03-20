Inside a day of chaos at Credit Suisse

Matt Oliver
·5 min read
A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain - REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

As they filed into the office on Monday, many Credit Suisse bankers were feeling relieved.

After a weekend of drama that saw the Swiss lender teeter on the brink of insolvency, arch-rival UBS swept in at the eleventh hour with a £2.6bn takeover that staved off collapse.

Failure to strike a deal could have plunged the entire European banking system into chaos, regulators and central bankers feared.

“There were points where it really looked like the whole thing could go down,” says one insider, “so the fact that there is now a resolution is seen as good.

“At the end of the day, clarity is better than no clarity.”

Yet after the briefest of respite, tens of thousands Credit Suisse staff are now facing another period of uncertainty: their jobs are up in the air.

Between them, Credit Suisse and UBS employ 124,000 staff globally, including some 11,000 in London. With significant overlaps, there is a widespread expectation that a significant chunk of them will have to go.

In a memo sent out late on Sunday, Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Körner and chairman Axel Lehmann told staff they will “continue to provide severance in line with market practice” and promised bonus payments would proceed as normal on Friday.

“We know many of you have been following the intense media coverage over the past 48 hours and appreciate the enormous uncertainty and stress that this has caused,” Lehmann and Körner wrote.

Ulrich Koerner, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Ulrich Koerner, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Credit Suisse, which employs 50,000 around the world, was already in the midst of culling 9,000 roles even before the crisis struck over the weekend. UBS has already signalled that the number is likely to rise.

Colm Kelleher, UBS’s chairman, said Credit Suisse’s troubled investment banking division will be “run down”, as it is not compatible with his company's more cautious approach.

“We will be considerate employers but we need to do this in a rational way,” he told a press conference in Berne.

Mark Yallop, the former chief executive of UBS in the UK, said significant job losses were “inevitable”.

“I would imagine those would be concentrated in the investment banking business, which is partly the cause of the problems the firm is experiencing,” he told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And in middle-office, technology and operational roles where bringing two firms together will mean you can run one bigger firm, without doubling up the infrastructure needed to manage it.”

In a message to his own staff, UBS boss Ralph Hamers tried to put a brave face on the shotgun merger, saying the deal was “about growth, which means we need talented people more than ever”.

However, he admitted there would be “opportunity for more efficiency improvements.”

“I know you'll have questions about the future for the combined bank,” he said.

“It's too early to say more, but our guiding principles are clear.”

One seasoned headhunter says his phone has been ringing off the hook since last week as Credit Suisse bankers fret about their future.

The potential exodus of talent presents a problem for UBS.

The headhunter says: “If I were UBS right now, I’d be bunkered down with Credit Suisse’s HR department, trying to work out who the top 100, 250 performers are – and doing everything I could to keep them.

“Without them, there is not much for UBS to gain from this deal. And of course, the people you want to keep the most are also the ones your competitors are going to try hardest to poach.”

A employee is seen in silhouette next to a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS and a sign of Credit Suisse bank in Zurich - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
A employee is seen in silhouette next to a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS and a sign of Credit Suisse bank in Zurich - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Rivals have spotted an opening.

“I think about it as being an opportunity to poach some of the good people,” one chief executive of a rival City investment bank says.

“They also have a number of corporate clients in the UK, so it's also an opportunity on that side too. We'll be putting out feelers and making it known to those companies that we'd be interested in becoming their corporate broker.”

For staff further down the league tables, the future is far less promising.

Outside UBS’s £850m offices in the heart of the City of London, television journalists were pitched up outside on Monday to give reports to cameras.

A short tube ride away at Credit Suisse’s office in Canary Wharf – a white marble monolith occupied by the bank since the 1990s – the mood was more sombre as tight-lipped staff came and went.

“We’ve been told not to talk to journalists,” one said tersely when approached by the Daily Telegraph.

Another of his colleagues simply smiled and drew a hand across his mouth in a zipper motion.

Employees in Zurich are reportedly braced for as many as 10,000 job cuts. The situation looks just as gloomy for the bank’s staff in Asia, where there is thought to be significant overlap with UBS’s wealth management division.

“I have no idea what it means to still continue 'business as usual' when we're not even sure our job is going to be there,” one banker in Hong Kong complained to Reuters.

Surprisingly, Credit Suisse has confirmed it will still go ahead with a planned Asian investment conference in the former British colony on Tuesday.

Missing from the exclusive gathering, however, will be Credit Suisse’s humiliated chief executive and chairman, who only days ago claimed the bank’s turnaround plans were rock solid even as shares went into freefall.

For both UBS and Credit Suisse, the future is uncertain. The speed of the deal meant there was simply not enough time to thrash out the details.

Regardless, analysts on Monday said the deal ultimately looks good for UBS, which will become the undisputed king of money management for the world’s wealthy.

The lender will also get Credit Suisse’s Swiss domestic bank, which is seen as a crown jewel. It puts an end to the competition between the two rivals for Swiss depositors that stretches back more than a century.

For the staff at Credit Suisse staring into the unknown, that will be cold comfort.

Recommended Stories

  • The Last Hours of Credit Suisse (as They Might Have Gone)

    Here's an imaginary depiction of the talks that sealed the fate of Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old European bank.

  • World markets set for relief after Credit Suisse buyout, central banks action

    Financial markets were poised for relief on Monday after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a rescue orchestrated by the state, while major central banks announced a co-ordinated move to shore up liquidity in the financial system. In an early sign that risk appetite was set for a bounce, the euro, sterling and the Australian dollar all edged up, data from trading platform EBS and Reuters Dealing showed. UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses as it winds down the smaller peer's investment bank after a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

  • Analysis-Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector

    Bankers in London braced for hundreds of potential job losses and a hit to Britain's already-dented financial sector after the historic rescue of Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS. Credit Suisse staff had already been seeking to jump ship in recent weeks, sources told Reuters. With that trend potentially accelerating after Sunday's takeover announcement, senior bankers at rival firms feared not all of the around 5,000 people it employs in London will keep their jobs or find new roles.

  • Explainer-Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT1

    Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion. AT1 bonds issued by other European banks fell sharply on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders highlighted the risks of investing in this type of debt.

  • Credit Suisse latest: Doubts over UBS rescue amid bond markets turmoil - latest updates

    UBS has found itself caught up in market turmoil over a key method of bank funding after its £2.7bn takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • UBS-Credit Suisse merger was the right move: Analyst

    UBS's (UBS) $3 billion dollar bid to buy Credit Suisse (CS) has rocked the banking space. Shares of Credit Suisse had its largest one-day fall since 2008 as anxiety continues to spread. RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Gerard Cassidy explained to Yahoo Finance Live why this could have a positive outcome for financial stability. "It's taken a huge step forward to improving it...This is a very big deal," he says. "This moves us much closer to more financial stability," he adds. "As each day and each week goes by, and the stability improves, it will show that this was the right move by the Swiss National Bank," he continues. When asked about Credit Suisse being a profitable asset to UBS's business, Cassidy says though it will take time, these types of deals "can be very profitable" to the acquirer and its shareholders. You can watch Julie Hyman and Brad Smith's full interview with Gerard Cassidy here. Key Video Moments: 00:00:10 - Huge step toward financial stability 00:00:35 - This was the right move 00:01:08 - Credit Suisse buyout should be profitable for UBS 00:01:44 - These transactions can be very profitable

  • A $2.5 Billion Credit Suisse Junior Bond Escaped Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- One junior bond issued by a Credit Suisse entity a decade ago has emerged unscathed from a wipeout of the lender’s riskiest notes as part of UBS Group AG’s takeover.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Banking Jitters Ea

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink on reverse stock split proposal

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith explains the decline in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Warren Says She Favors Increasing FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling for more US deposits to be covered by federal insurance and demanding government probes into whether lax regulation fueled this month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Of

  • How Credit Suisse nearly failed: A timeline

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith breaks down the timeline of events leading up to Credit Suisse’s buyout by UBS.

  • What Wall Street is saying about UBS buying Credit Suisse

    Wall Street largely sees positive signs while digesting the historic deal.

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution

    I am 66 years old, still working and with very good health insurance. My company does not have a 401(k). I do have an individual retirement account (IRA) with approximately $120,000 invested. I contribute $272 per month, yet my program … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion - FT

    The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday. An offer was made on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.