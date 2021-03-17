Inside a Design Couple’s Elegant yet Laid Back Upper East Side Apartment

Refinery29

Living the small-space lifestyle is an ongoing battle of trying to do more with less — which has taken on entirely new meaning now that we’re spending so much more time inside our less-spacious abodes. Striking the shopping jackpot with a home-buy that nails our spatial, stylistic, and budgetary criteria takes persistence. Luckily, it’s not an issue of scarcity with small-space furniture — it’s a matter of finding the time and patience to track the right pieces down. Since we happen to online-shop for a living, we lasso-ed the best of such buys in budget, size, and statement-making potential for you.From chic nesting tables to decorative room dividers, WFH-space solutions, sleek units with extra shelving, and beyond, these under-$150 finds will maximize tight spaces while keeping minimalism and aesthetic top of mind. Umbra Coat Rack StoolWhen you're lacking in entryway square footage: Turn any free corner into a mini mudroom with this storage-seating combo, where you can take off your boots, hang your jacket, and stash your umbrella all in one compact place. Umbra Pillar Freestanding Coat Rack, $, available at WayfairEtsy Window Hanging Plant ShelfWhen you don't have a window sill to plant an apartment garden on: Try taking those green friends to your sun-soaked windows with this sweet acrylic hanging system that looks as if it's suspended in sunshine.IndoorWindowGardens Window Hanging Plant Shelf, $, available at EtsyDakota Geometric BookcaseWhen your apartment is your bedroom (and vice versa): When small spaces don't leave room for walls, create your own boundaries by sectioning off the room with a sturdy bookcase unit that offers stylish geometric separation. Hashtag Home Dakota Geometric Bookcase, $, available at WayfairYamazaki Toilet Paper StandWhen you don't have a laundry room to stash all those extra TP rolls in: This slim unit was designed to hold extra rolls of your toilet-paper stock AND slide neatly into that tight space next to your golden throne.Yamazaki Toilet Paper Stand & Tray, $, available at West ElmA&D Home Santa Futon Convertible ChairWhen you don't have sun OR room to fit a dreamy daybed: Make your own small-space lounging retreat by investing in an oversized chair that converts into a compact bed for luxuriating. A&D Home Santa Futon Convertible Chair, $, available at WalmartMetal Leaner Blanket LadderWhen you don't have space to spare for drying delicates: This leaning ladder rack is the vertical solution to hanging wet laundry without sacrificing the little floor surface area you have left.AllModern Metal Leaner Blanket Ladder, $, available at AllModernLotus Bamboo Storage BenchWhen the "mudroom" is your "living room": This storage bench is made from bamboo and has a cushioned seat for resting your caboose while changing shoes and space underneath for storing them.The Container Store Lotus Bamboo Storage Bench, $, available at The Container StoreHashtag Home Brantley Floating DeskWhen your bedroom is also your office: Meet the space-saving champion that is this wall-mounted desk meets vanity — built to support everything from your workspace essentials to your beauty routine in elevated style.Hashtag Home Brantley Floating Desk, $, available at WayfairOrren Ellis 3 Runner Piece Nesting TablesWhen you need (but can't sacrifice) more table space: Go the nesting-table route — this compact side-table trio is ready to open up surface area wherever you need it and stack up wherever you don't.Orren Ellis Runner 3 Piece Nesting Tables, $, available at WayfairCostway Brentwood Stacking StoolsWhen the accent chair of your dreams just won't fit: Invest in a set of these Scandinavian style stools instead as a modern accent that stacks up to save space.Costway 18-inch Bentwood Stools, Set of 4, $, available at AmazonWoodek Designs Cube Floating NightstandWhen your floor square footage is nearly nonexistent: This floating bedside table and storage unit will elevate your essentials where cramped floor space can't.WoodekDesign Cube Floating Nightstand, $, available at EtsyMistana Jed Hall TreeWhen "coat closets" are a foreign concept: Turn to a compact, free-standing entryway rack to hold your coats, bags, and shoes in maximized space-saving fashion.Mistana Jed Hall Tree, $, available at WayfairMadison Collection Two Door Wall CabinetWhen your bathroom can't contain your beauty routine: This wall-mountable bathroom cabinet is the answer to containing your overload of personal products — from hair to skincare, beauty essentials, and more.Madison Collection Two Door Wall Cabinet, $, available at TargetSleclean Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer When countertops and cupboards are out of the storage question: Turn to this streamlined magnetic rack that's designed to stick right to your fridge.Sleclean Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer (2-Pack), $, available at AmazonUmbra Tristian Skinny Trash CanWhen there's no available area to hide the bin under: This clever trash receptacle boasts a "skinny" frame and minimalist matte-black sheen that you can discretely tuck in tight spaces. Umbra Tristian Skinny Trash Can, $, available at Urban OutfittersWilliston Forge Bowie Corner DeskWhen you'd like to work somewhere that isn't your kitchen table: This compact desk is designed to tuck into a corner — transforming an otherwise neglected area inside your small-space into that designated WFH office you've been craving. Williston Forge Bowie Corner Desk, $, available at WayfairCB2 Barker Vertical Wall Mounted Coat RackWhen your entryway is a cluttered heap of bags, coats, and hats: Get them off the ground and streamlined with this tree-style organizer that attaches easily to the wall.CB2 Barker Vertical Wall Mounted Coat Rack, $, available at CB2Dotted Line Bruno Garment RackWhen you consider closets to be a thing of myths: The closet-less small-space plague need no longer trouble you — instead, try out a streamlined, free-standing rack for clothing and shoe storage.Dotted Line Bruno Garment Rack, $, available at WayfairJungalow Natural Hamsa Quilt SetWhen you want to flex your interior design muscle but don't have a lot of room for it: Here's the easy, one-step home decor upgrade you'll thank us for later — Use your bed as a decorative anchor by dressing it with a stylish throw. Jungalow Natural Hamsa Quilt Set, $, available at JungalowAakiyah Wall Mounted Vanity MirrorWhen making space for a vanity is done in vain: Not all vanities are cumbersome sets — this wall-mounted system was made to be a small-space readying star with its storage drawers for stowing away hair tools and daily accessories, and built-in mirror for getting gussied up. Ebern Designs Aakiyah Wall Mounted Beveled Vanity Mirror, $, available at WayfairNaomi Home Tuftec Futon Sofa BedWhen your apartment won't fit a pullout sofa: This affordable, stylish, and adjustable futon-couch has compact bonus sleep space covered.Naomi Home Tufted Split Back Futon Sofa, $, available at AmazonOver And Back Benton Wall Mount Utensil CrockWhen you don't have a drawer to store your silverware in: Mount this multipurpose basket on your kitchen wall to make a utensil-catching statement instead. Over and Back Benton Wall Mount Utensil Crock in White, $, available at Bed Bath & BeyondUmbra Conceal BookshelfWhen your book collection is out of a Hoarders' episode: Streamline all your favorite paper to hardcovers and magazines with the ultimate minimalist's solution — a set of invisible, wall-mounted bookshelves.Umbra Conceal Book Shelf, $, available at The Container StoreHoney-Can-Do Wicker Corner HamperWhen you don't have a closet to hide a hamper in: Instead of letting your dirty laundry pile up on the floor, store it inside a space-savvy wick hamper designed to tuck into an empty corner of your room.Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Wicker Corner Hamper, $, available at AmazonLakeside Wall RackWhen you're rich in mugs but poor in cabinet space: Let everything from your prized Ruth Bader Ginsberg to trendy glazed stoneware and chipped alma-mater cup dangle in organized style for all to behold.Lakeside Collection Wall Rack For Coffee Mugs, $, available at TargetBedshelfie Bedside ShelfWhen your bed is now your desk: This bedside attachable shelf-table is ready to support your from-bed business essentials. Bedshelfie Bedside Shelf, $, available at AmazonOrla 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine RackWhen a bar cart is too big (but so is your booze collection): Try going with a wall-mounted bar instead that will display your bottles (and glasses) in elevated style.Williston Forge Orla 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle and Glass Rack, $, available at WayfairIconium 2 Piece Quilted Storage OttomanWhen extra seating, tabletop, AND storage space all compete: This compact set of chic velvet poufs not only serves as bonus seating AND tabletop surface area, but it boasts bonus interior storage, too — and can nest together when not in use. Everly Quinn Iconium 2 Piece Quilted Storage Ottoman (Set of 2), $, available at WayfairMaxyoyo Japanese Floor Futon MattressWhen you don't have a guest room (let alone room for guests): Fold up and tuck this twin-sized, traditional Japanese futon-style mattress underneath your bed to use as a pull-out sleep space for your guests in a pinch.MAXYOYO Grey Triangle Japanese Floor Futon Mattress, $, available at AmazonLotus Leaning Storage Rack When your bathroom isn't built for storage: Take advantage of an empty wall with this incredibly functional and space-efficient leaning tower with a built-in laundry hamper, towel rack, a shelf.Anthropologie Lotus Leaning Storage Rack, $, available at AnthropologieUrban Outfitters Rainbow Bamboo Beaded CurtainWhen you don't have a door to hang the "Do Not Disturb" sign on: Make your own doorway by hanging this artfully beaded bamboo panel up for a little extra-stylish privacy. Urban Outfitters Rainbow Bamboo Beaded Curtain, $, available at Urban OutfittersThe Container Store Bello Pegboard System When you don't have space for a workspace: This pegbaord-modular wall system will stash all your home-office essentials in an elevated style.The Container Store Bello Pegboard System Components, $, available at The Container StoreUrban Outfitters Preston Shower CaddyWhen your dream bathroom beauty #shelfie is just a dream: This over-the-shower-head solution is ready for its Instagram closeup, displaying everything from your enviable skin to hair-care routines and even your favorite tiny succulents. Urban Outfitters Preston Shower Caddy, $, available at Urban OutfittersElyona Floor Lamp With End Table When your tiny apartment is also a dark tiny apartment: Allow this stylish lamp to light up your dark apartment while also playing the double-duty role of living room storage unit and side table.Elyona Floor Lamp With End Table, $, available at AmazonAlec Laptop Table With Shelf When you don't actually have a living room: Tuck this small-space version of a side table and desktop beside a compact love seat to create your own studio apartment-style "living room."Cost Plus World Market Alec Laptop Table With Shelf, $, available at Cost Plus World MarketPEVA 8-Pocket Purse File When you can't sacrifice space in your closet:Pick up a slim unit with major storage potential — like this hanging rack with pockets that can neatly store all of those handbags and tote bags that have been collecting in a pile on your floor.The Container Store Peva 8-Pocket Purse File, $, available at The Container StoreUrban Outfitters Barkley Kitchen CartWhen you don't have a "real" kitchen: Tiny apartments usually don't come complete with separate kitchen spaces — or any kitchen space at all — which is where a multi-storage-capable unit comes in handy.Urban Outfitters Barkley Kitchen Cart, $, available at Urban OutfittersWorld Market 3 Tier Gold Wire Basket Rolling CartWhen your office is your bedroom/dining room: This elegant rolling cart looks just as smart in your bedroom as it would in an office setting. It can hold anything from hardware to pantry goods or both, of course.World Market Gold Wire Basket 3 Tier Antonia Rolling Cart, $, available at World MarketHuanLei Macrame Fringed Double Hammock When an outdoor oasis isn't in the building plan: Hang a cotton hammock from a nook inside your small space to bring the breezy outside vibes inside.HuanLei Macrame Fringed Double Hammock, $, available at EtsyMolly Boho 3-Tier Hanging Basket When your kitchen countertop space is limited: Take advantage of empty wall space and hang these chic boho style woven baskets to house your fruits and veg.Urban Outfitters Molly Boho 3-Tier Hanging Basket, $, available at Urban OutfittersIWELL Coffee Table With Drawer And Storage Shelf When you need some extra living room storage: Store your remotes, books, and WFH office supplies in this coffee table with drawer and shelf. IWELL Mid-Century Coffee Table With Drawer And Storage Shelf, $, available at AmazonHomemaxs Side Table With Storage BasketWhen you don't actually have a living room: Tuck this small-space version of a side table and bookshelf combo beside a compact love seat to create your own studio apartment-style, "living room."Homemaxs Side Table With Metal Storage Basket, $, available at Amazon