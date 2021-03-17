Inside a Design Couple’s Elegant yet Laid Back Upper East Side Apartment

Mitchell Owens
·4 min read

There’s nothing wrong with a cheery front hall, but I’ve always liked the unexpected.” Which explains the sludge-green that interior designer Courtnay Daniels painted across the entrance hall of the Manhattan apartment she shares with her husband, AD100 architect Gil Schafer. Yes, sludge-green, the same murky shade associated with poorly maintained goldfish bowls. Here the color was purposefully applied, wiped off, and polished with wax, over and over again over more than three weeks, resulting in a subtly swirling finish made up of “so many layers that I’ve lost count,” Daniels admits, adding that the laborious technique “gives a depth that you couldn’t get with mirrored lacquer.”

The couple&#39;s canopy bed is cocooned in a Claremont Chintz; Curtains of Rosemary Hallgarten wool.
©simon upton

Even before the couple got married, in 2018, she wanted to live in an old-school apartment that would comfort her two teenage children while also pleasing Schafer, an inventive classicist who designed the couple’s Greek Revival country house in Dutchess County, New York, and contemporary getaway in Maine. “A loft would have been jarring,” says Daniels, who had been living in a San Francisco Victorian (it starred in the television series Full House) when she and the architect met. What she found was an elegant three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side that had once belonged to a daughter-in- law of society doyenne Brooke Astor. Rooms that were estate-condition are now a suave cabinet of curiosities, from English antiques (“I love brown furniture”) to an early Kara Walker work (“It asks for a conversation”) to Daniels’s mother’s only surviving abstract painting. “She destroyed everything else because she never thinks anything is good enough,” the designer says. “Now she gardens."

Donald Judd prints hang in the brown-velvet library.
©simon upton
The shaker-inspired kitchen cabinets have knobs that, Daniels says, &#x00201c;disappear, so you can read the room for what it is&quot; ; Tile by Heath Ceramics.
©simon upton

“Southern photography is my thing,”Daniels continues. “I like anything that’s romantic, sad, and haunting.” That being said, the apartment is hardly melancholy— she describes her style as “Did you get it from your grandparents or did you buy it for yourself?”—the decor pulled together with an inspiring degree of confidence, even swagger. “You’ll need to measure that,” Schafer told her when she spotted a circa-1900 Agra carpet at an auction and pronounced it perfect for the entrance hall because it contained a lot of green. “Don’t worry, it’s going to fit,” his wife responded—and, of course, it did.

In the living room, a Brunschwig &amp; Fils Chintz at windows.
©simon upton

Green, in fact, is repeated throughout the apartment, but paler and clearer, right through to the Shaker-style kitchen cabinets.“There has to be continuity from one room to the next, so your eye isn’t jolted,” says Daniels. Still, surprises are welcomed, such as her decision to ornament the living room’s windows with flowered chintz unexpectedly trimmed with a bobble fringe made of straw and having the walls painted with a cross-hatch pattern that recalls honey-color linen. Classic armchairs and sofas, including button-tufted chairs and rolled-arm settees, are arranged into multiple seating areas. There is no dining room, since Daniels has turned the original space into a multi- purpose library. So when she and Schafer entertain, “We move a table in the library out into the entrance hall, and by adding the six leaves, we can have 22 for dinner.”

A Claremont fabric covers daughter Bankes Haden&#39;s bedroom.
©simon upton

As for the couple’s bedroom, it was far too large in the decorator’s opinion (“Who needs a ginormous bedroom?”), so she cut the long space down to size by installing closets across one end and then brought in a vast curtained four-post bed. “The bed fills the space,” Daniels says, and the windows are cloaked with curtains made of a creamy wool so thick that she compares the fabric to a sweater, a perfect metaphor for her elegant but laid-back sense of style: “I wanted a space that we can grow into in five years or 20 years by changing a minimal amount of things.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

