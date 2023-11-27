Inside the effort to make Memphis residents 'water literate' & expand their aquifer advocacy

Raneem Imam, the social media manager for Protect Our Aquifer, works on her laptop and phone in the Remember Media office, where she is an account manager, in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Much of the information on the Memphis Sand Aquifer can be complex, jargon-filled and completely inaccessible for Memphians without a degree in hydrogeology.

With conversations about breaches in the clay layer, pollution from superfund sites, and the ever-growing risk from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — more commonly called PFAS — in water, it can be difficult to know where to start learning.

But in a city like Memphis, which is the largest city in America that gets its entire supply of water from the ground — not lakes or streams on the surface — should the entry level for knowing the latest on the aquifer Memphians depend on daily be so high?

Protect Our Aquifer, a nonprofit advocating the preservation of the Memphis Sand Aquifer, doesn't think it should be.

Raneen Imam, a 25-year-old social media strategist with Remember Media, first linked up with Protect Our Aquifer in the early days of the movement to stop the Byhalia Pipeline, a crude oil pipeline, from being built through South Memphis. She said recording residents and voicing their frustrations, especially those of now-state Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, started her down the path of making the issue accessible to everyone.

"A lot of the things that these pipelines do, or even companies that propose these things, is that they hide behind these really big words and intimidatingly long documents that make it seem like it's not very accessible and not very understandable," Imam said. "It's actually quite simple, and that's how, working alongside [Protect Our Aquifer], we really can translate this to social media and get people out here."

Rallying support, Imam said, was easier when facing an imminent threat to the aquifer, but that did not mean the work was finished after the pipeline's construction was cancelled in July 2021.

"The work wasn't over after Byhalia," she said. "Now it's like we have all these people, how do we keep them interested in water advocacy, and letting them know that the work isn't over. The pipeline might be canceled, but there are so many other issues. So we started Water Wednesday."

Bringing Water Wednesday to Memphis

Water Wednesday, though new at the time to Protect Our Aquifer, was actually something that the nonprofit's executive director, Sarah Houston, started in 2014 prior to moving to Memphis. Houston said she started it when Texas, where she was living at the time, was experiencing a drought.

Houston said she saw people frustrated about the drought, but they were not understanding what was actually happening.

"It kind of just started as a little pet project to talk about some water issue every week," Houston said. "Then, when I came to Protect Our Aquifer, it became an opportunity for bite-sized water education. It's like a constant stream of water education to just get people's minds thinking, and next thing you know, they're looking at storm drains a little differently. They're looking at the Mississippi River differently, or they're realizing what a wellfield is."

"All of these little things are absolutely critical to your livelihood, and it becomes more accessible when you have this constant exposure to these topics," she said. "That's one of the beauties of Water Wednesday — it's simple, digestible, it's fun and it's a way for folks to think about this water resource in ways they never have before."

Getting Memphians to think about the aquifer and water in new ways is critical to ensure generations decades down the road have access to the same drinking water that comes from the tap today, Houston said, and without building what she called a "water literate population," the risk of forsaking Memphis' most important asset increases exponentially.

"If we constantly rely on governments and bureaucracies to save the day for us, we get into this cycle of apathy where the aquifer's saved, the health department's well-funded and everything's great," she said. "But 20 years goes by and the general population isn't well-informed. We have a new round of leadership. We're falling into old patterns, and the cycle resets. What we're trying to do is build a water literate population that can play an active role, no matter who is in charge, no matter what leader has the position. That leader could be supportive and helpful, but ultimately, a water literate community is going to know if the water is actually protect or not."

'A community sounding board'

Creating that water literate community started with Imam, who Houston said acted as a "community sounding board" during meetings. Imam said the early meetings saw her trying to learn the history of Protect Our Aquifer, and learning about the Memphis Sand Aquifer alongside the community she was informing.

"When we first started, it was a lot of me asking so many questions because I was essentially that guinea pig social media person — I was the consumer at first," Imam said. "I was thinking in the mind of, 'If I were reading this, I wouldn't understand a damn thing.' I needed to translate this into terms that I would understand, and that more people like me who are ignorant, and don't want to be ignorant, would understand. We want to actually understand what we're reading, and not feel intimidated by the language or feel that it's too impossible to figure out and, therefore, we don't do anything at all."

Those early meetings were full of Imam learning about recharge zones and superfund sites, but she eventually started to dig into why any of that mattered to the average person, and what they could do with that information, and came to a similar answer as Houston's: building a water literate community builds accountability in preserving the aquifer.

"There are a lot of people who don't know about what's going on underneath our feet, that don't know about these industries that keep polluting the ground and the air," Imam said. "Right now there's no infrastructure or management, there's not oversight, for the aquifer, and that's the problem. What Protect Our Aquifer has done is start to call out these problems so that the more we talk about it, the more people are educated about it, the more they feel like they could take part in those conversations."

