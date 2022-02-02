Inside the Exclusive Billionaire Island Where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Will Spend Their Retirement

Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL is bringing him and his family, including his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, somewhere plenty of retirees have gone before: Florida. It makes sense: If there is one sunny hub in the U.S. to which soon-to-be retirees flock, it’s Florida. And while some head for the suburban comfort of Boca Raton, and others opt for the clear, shallow waters that border Sarasota, a select few go to Indian Creek Island. It’s a 300-acre parcel of land that’s smaller than half a square mile in Miami Beach, accessible only by way of a supremely guarded bridge. There’s also 24-hour security in the air and on the sea because the island’s residents—Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Jeffrey Soffer, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who bought a place on the Island in July 2021, and until recently Adriana Lima, who just sold her coveted property on the island, among others—who live within the 34 estates spread across the lush land, move there for the complete privacy. Indian Creek Island’s newest locals are power couple Tom Brady, who just announced his official retirement from the NFL, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

President Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony On White House South Lawn Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With its impressive slew of homeowners, the island has fittingly been nicknamed Billionaire Bunker, so Bündchen, the former face of Victoria’s Secret, and Brady, who played a whopping 22 seasons with seven Super Bowl wins, will certainly fit in among their A-list neighbors, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who paid nearly $30 million for their beachfront home. Brady and Bündchen paid about $17 million for the 5,772-square-foot teardown that sat atop a two-acre plot of land on the Biscayne Bay with uninterrupted views of the South Beach skyline. A year and a half later, they are in the throes of constructing an eco-conscious mansion in the original house’s place.

Though the island itself isn’t exactly the most special plot of land plopped within an azure-hued body of water, the people willing to spend tens of millions for the dirt are paying top dollar for the security, which gives the phrase “round the clock” an entirely new meaning. There’s even a 13-person private police force that patrols the neighborhood all day and night (from both the streets and the surrounding water). Situated around an 18-hole golf course and a country club, each of the several dozen homes on the island boasts water views. And there’s hardly anything retirees enjoy more than the ocean and golf.

Story continues

amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Arrivals Photo: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Perhaps just as famous as the island’s residents are the design experts they enlist to deliver unparalleled glamour. In Brady and Bündchen’s case, they’ve turned to Scott Mitchell, who heads his eponymous architecture firm, and the principals at Los Angeles–based interiors firm Clements Design. The duo at Clements has outfitted seemingly every A-lister’s home, including Kris Jenner’s and Barry and Sheryl Schwartz’s. And now, the design team can add the most decorated NFL player and his supermodel wife to their already impressive client list. Though Brady and Bündchen hired the experts with the intention of letting their skills shine, one element that is likely a must for the pair’s new home is sustainability. Bündchen is an ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme, so incorporating environmentally responsible features is important to her.

Florida, Miami, Indian Creek Island, country club, golf course on Billionairs Bunker, aerial view Photo: Education Images/Getty Images

In fact, when building their Los Angeles home, they used as many recycled materials as possible, implemented energy-efficient water systems, and installed two sizable displays of photovoltaic solar panels that power the whole house. Though the plans for their new house in Miami are still under wraps, the duo will likely up their sustainability even more this time.

Whether Brady and Bündchen opt for a classic Spanish-style bungalow or a simple beach house with its fair share of bedrooms, their new home is sure to be spectacular—especially because two of the biggest names in design are involved. And if their work is any indication, the sprawling spot is going to be a contemporary masterpiece worthy of its design-loving residents, who have managed to amass quite an impressive real estate portfolio spanning the whole country.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest