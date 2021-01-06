Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

Ariel Foxman
  • “The whole apartment is basically glass walls, so we wanted the entrance to feel cozy and intimate,” says Deutsch. “We painted the moldings and all of the doors this high-gloss black so you’d have that juxtaposition with the light as you turn the corner. We’re not afraid of the wow factor.” Oversize planters sit on travertine pillars and flank a Bert Stern photo of Marilyn Monroe. The palm jungle wallpaper is from <a href="https://www.cole-and-son.com/en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cole and Son" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cole and Son</a> and the ottoman is by <a href="http://www.liaigre.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Liaigre" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christian Liaigre</a>.
  • “I’m a high-class hoarder,” says Atwood, and the expansive living area showcases some of the many beautiful things he and Deutsch have acquired over the years. A <a href="http://kpgd.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karen Pearse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Karen Pearse</a> credenza displays a <a href="https://www.tomdixon.net/en_us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Dixon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tom Dixon</a> tea set, some jellyfish candles found on vacation in Capri, and a pair of Atwood shoes designed as a collaboration with Arizona Iced Tea to celebrate that brand’s 25th anniversary. Another keepsake? A tray of Polaroids the couple has taken of dinner and party guests over the years.
  • “In Milan, I’ve had mirrored walls everywhere—it just doubles the size. And we are obsessed with this vintage mirrored screen. By putting it in the dining room, we can bring the skyline view right to the table,” says Atwood. Both the dining room table and chairs are vintage, and while the couple does entertain, the table doubles as a library of sorts. Explains Deutsch, “It’s modern living here, and we eat at the bar in the kitchen 90% of the time.” Vintage Versace plates are on display, as well. (Atwood was once head of accessories design at the storied house.)
  • A guest bedroom was transformed into a cozy “man cave”—their primary read, TV, and chill spot. Taking advantage of the incredible light in the room—they like to catch the sun as it sets over the Hudson—the couple decided to bring home an actual citrus tree. “We love indoor gardening, but this is not an easy one to make thrive,” Deutsch concedes. Still, they try. The sofa is custom by Hamptons Interiors and the carpet is from <a href="https://www.abchome.com/?utm_source=google&gclid=Cj0KCQiAlsv_BRDtARIsAHMGVSYqIdeyx66KCva3HSSmkqSvC1nVXkIsIzg4G89x5atTGVHC8L7Jlm0aAumdEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ABC Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ABC Home</a>. As for organizing their favorite books by color, Deutsch jokes, “It’s better than the Dewey decimal system!”
  • A TV-watching nook in the kitchen’s original design was converted into a wet bar, complete with vintage Baccarat crystal stemware and vintage <a href="https://www.gucci.com/us/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gucci" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gucci</a> sterling-silver rope bar goblets. “Who even sits and looks at a TV? You're looking at your phone, you have an iPad, whatever,” says Deutsch. “We wanted to use that space as something so much more creative and beautiful to look at.” The barstools are by Pepe Cortes for <a href="https://www.knoll.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knoll" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knoll</a>. Flowers throughout their apartment were arranged by the couple’s longtime fave florist, <a href="https://www.michaelgeorgeflowers.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael George" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Michael George</a>.
  • The married couple moved from their SoHo apartment to one of the brand-new crown-jewel buildings in Hudson Yards. They were drawn to the loftlike ceilings, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities.
  • A large painting of draped fabric by Matthew Chambers sits in the couple’s bedroom’s entranceway. “I fell in love with it because I studied clothing design, and it reminds me of a Madame Gres dress—something kneaded and gorgeous. It’s actually painted in car paint, so while it’s delicate it’s also really tough,” says Atwood.
  • Says Atwood, “We wanted our bedroom to feel like a jewel box, and we decided to use a custom velvet wallpaper not only on the walls but on the ceiling too.” An All Modern bed with <a href="https://kassatex.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kassatex" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kassatex</a> linens is framed by vintage Milo Baughman shelving units. Of the countless photographs the two have collected, this Guy Bordain image of an alluring woman gets a prime spot. Says Deutsch, “Most everybody has something that's serene above their bed—a big horse head or a landscape. We went for this bold image of this chick leaning over and sexy. And by the way, we're not even straight, but it's just exciting!” A leather <a href="https://www.hermes.com/us/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hermès" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hermès</a> stable blanket and monogrammed <a href="https://catalogue.goyard.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goyard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goyard</a> luggage add to the urban sophistication of the room.
The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

