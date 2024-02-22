Inside Florida Politics: DeSantis keeps acting like a presidential candidate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' actions continue to invite speculation that he still has his eyes on the White House. Journalists Antonio Fins, Zac Anderson and John Kennedy discuss DeSantis' moves to stay in the national spotlight, whether national Democrats are taking another look at Florida's U.S. Senate race and where DeSantis' priorities stand in the final weeks of Florida's 60-day legislative session.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: DeSantis keeps acting like a presidential candidate: Florida Politics