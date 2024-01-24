Six days after a massive loss in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his departure from the presidental race. But before he could do anything else, DeSantis immediately threw his support behind former President Donald Trump. What's next for DeSantis, his relationship with Trump and for Florida as he returns for the first of his final three legislative sessions? Find out in this week's episode of Inside Florida Politics.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Inside Florida Politics: What's next for DeSantis?