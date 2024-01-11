How about some inside fun? Week of Jan. 12

The weather outside might be frightful (but great for indoor play) or perfect for burning off energy at the park – either way, January is always subject to rescheduling chaos, so please check with organizers before you go this month. (One important change to note: the Greenville Zoo is closed on weekdays through Feb. 9. It is open on Saturdays and Sundays.)

A Teddy Bear Tea Party is at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Hughes Main Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are Jan. 12 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tonight is Jazz Night. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

“Amazing Grace,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

The Warehouse Theatre Shakespeare Workshop is 11 a.m. – noon Jan. 13 at TCMU-Greenville. Little ones will join The Warehouse Theatre’s Inspector Bic Pentameter on an interactive mission to uncover the mystery of Shakespeare's words and worlds. This class is included in the price of admission. Advanced tickets recommended. Visit tcmupstate.org.

“Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra is Jan. 13 and 14. at the Peace Center. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org.

Family Funday Hot Chocolate Pop Art is 1 – 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Spartanburg Art Museum. For details, visit spartanburgartmuseum.org/artschoolclasses.

I Have a Dream Day is 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at TCMU-Greenville. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all day with MLK-themed story times, open art and more. Visit tcmupstate.org.

Ice on Main continues through Jan. 15 in downtown Greenville. For tickets, rink updates, promo days and more, visit facebook.com/IceOnMain.

Well Walkers is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays in January (except Jan. 25) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Looking ahead:

Stroller Struts resumes Feb. 7 at the South Carolina Botanical Garden. For details, visit clemson.edu/scbg/visit/events/index.html.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: How about some inside fun? Week of Jan. 12