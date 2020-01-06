Inside the Golden Globes after-party featuring 'Euphoria,' 'One Tree Hill' and 'Vampire Diaries' reunions originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A slew of famous stars headed to the InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party following the show.

Following a night of controversial jabs from the show's host, Ricky Gervais, it comes as no surprise that celebs were ready to let their hair down and have some fun.

Snaps from the night showed that reunions from much-loved television shows from the past and present took place. "The Vampire Diaries" actors Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley posed for photos, and the "Euphoria" gang also made an appearance.

At the star-studded after-party, many took time to goof around for the famous InStyle elevator series. Check out some of the best clips:

"Euphoria's" Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney hit the elevator

A reunion "American Horror Story" fans will love took place

There was also something for "One Tree Hill" fans

And "Modern Family" fans!

PHOTO: Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 05, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) More

Laverne Cox made a grand entrance

Tiffany Haddish showed off her runway walk

Famous friends Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart made an appearance

"Vampire Diaries" stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley were snapped posing together