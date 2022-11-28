How to Make Inside-Out Grilled Ham-and Cheese Sandwiches

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday amid worries about protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies, although gains in Amazon helped limit losses as Cyber Monday sales were set for a record. Shares of the e-commerce giant rose 2% following an industry report that spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, might go as high as $11.6 billion, encouraged by some of the biggest discounts and deals to attract inflation-wary consumers. The biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index, however, were Apple Inc shares, which fell 1.5% after a report that the company would see a further shortfall in production due to unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China.