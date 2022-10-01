Inside the Grueling Mission to Help Russia’s Rape Victims

Anna Conkling
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

A network of two dozen organizations has been tasked with the critical role of helping Ukrainians who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Russian soldiers since the start of Vladimir Putin’s devastating war in Ukraine.

The network operates throughout the country, often in some of the war’s most dangerous hotspots, and offers anonymous support to anyone who requests help, ranging from sending rape kits to Russian-occupied villages to providing trauma support to survivors of sexual violence.

“We obtain information about alleged human rights violations including conflict-related sexual violence through a variety of sources,” a spokesperson for the UN’s Human Rights Mission in Ukraine told The Daily Beast. Once the sources are verified, they gather all of the information they have received and use a “reasonable grounds to believe” standard of proof which, if it meets all of the elements of sexual violence, will be recorded.

Despite the intricate system created by these organization, the number of “verified cases” of sexual violence in the Ukraine war consists of just 43 assaults, 20 of which were reportedly women or girls and 23 that were men. The number is staggeringly low, and inside Ukraine, the network believes it has recieved hundreds of claims of sexual violence, and that the true number of people of rape is likely to be much higher, given that in conflict zones only one in every 10-20 rapes are reported.

‘They’ll Give Me a Medal’: The Dark Reality of Russian Troops’ Alleged War-Crime Rapes

Each member of the network plays a different role, and in the early days of the war, one those networks, La Strada Ukraine, established two national hotlines for people to call with reports of possible human trafficking. Since then, the NGO has received calls relating to women, men, and children who have been sexually assaulted by civilians and those in Russia’s military. The exact number of people La Strada has helped is unknown, but they answer calls every day related to sexual assault.

“[It’s] not limited to rape. It also can take many other forms. Sexual exploitation also takes place because of heightened vulnerability of these women,” Yuilia Ansova, a lawyer for La Strada, told The Daily Beast in an interview.

Recently, La Strada received a phone call about a 17-year-old girl in foster care who went missing while crossing from Ukraine to Poland alone. The girl had been in touch with her foster family before leaving Ukraine and was supposed to meet a volunteer from Poland to ensure she arrived safely. She has not been heard from since. Ansova said that there is no way to know what happened to her, but there is a possibility that she was a victim of sex trafficking. Since La Strada works anonymously, there is no way to follow up to try to find any new information about the girl.

When speaking with survivors of sexual abuse is possible, another network, Sylini Ukraine, works to cover their entire medical expenses. Sylini works with victims who remain anonymous and, since the beginning of the war, has funded the entire medical costs of recovery for eight women, including dental surgery, STD tests, psychological support, and in some cases, abortions.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Volunteers examine the remnants of a shell explosion in the town of Staryy Saltiv, Kharkiv region.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Anadolu Agency/Getty</div>

Volunteers examine the remnants of a shell explosion in the town of Staryy Saltiv, Kharkiv region.

Anadolu Agency/Getty

The number of requests from survivors has grown in recent months. From May to June, 18 survivors of rape reached out to Sylini for help. Some wanted help covering medical costs, while others just wanted to ask questions, often disappearing after their questions are answered. Sylini might not hear from them again, but if the organization is needed, they are ready to help.

“It’s extremely important to give people information and to remind them that it’s okay if you’re not ready to get help,” Anastasia Krasnoplakhtych, a spokesperson for Sylini Ukraine, told The Daily Beast over Zoom. “People want to forget about this crime, and they want to rebuild their lives. A lot of people who write to us ask, ‘Can you help me with some issue?’ and then they disappear.”

While there is no specific demographic of people Sylini helps, they often receive an influx of requests from territories liberated from Russian occupation. Younger survivors are more likely to choose psychological help over medical, whereas older survivors are more focused on getting rid of all physical evidence of their assault than speaking with a psychologist.

“People [who] have experienced sexual violence shouldn’t be expected to behave in a way that is typical, or the same for everyone. So someone can be very aggressive, other people can freeze and not be ready to contact at all, and others can cry,” said Krasnoplakhtych.

“But the responses of people who have experienced sexual violence depends on a person’s mental state before sexual abuse depends on their age or the presence of past experience of sexual violence in their life,” she added.

Along with financial support and resources set up to support survivors, some NGO workers drive to the homes of survivors in Russian-occupied territories, where communication is scarce. That includes members of SEMA Ukraine, a group made up of survivors of sexual violence, some of which were assaulted by Russian troops in Crimea in 2014.

SEMA could not be reached directly for comment, but their partners, The International Council of Polish Women+, have worked closely with them, documenting each instance where rape could have been used as a war crime. When SEMA is able to visit small villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, they will often count at least three cases of rape. In the war’s hotspots, such as Bucha and Mariupol, the number is usually much higher.

“They [SEMA] are traveling to small towns themselves, using their own money to meet victims in person and counsel them,” Agnieszka Rutkowska, a member of The International Council of Polish Women+, told The Daily Beast. While women are a primary target of sexual violence in Ukraine, Rutkowska said that the network is aware of instances where men and children are victims as well, though they are often less reported.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Local residents evacuate and cross the bridge over the Oskil River in Kupiansk, in the recently retaken area near Kharkiv.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty</div>

Local residents evacuate and cross the bridge over the Oskil River in Kupiansk, in the recently retaken area near Kharkiv.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty

Other forms of the network offers is to inform survivors of rape who are now pregnant about their options, including abortion. In the midst of having their homes destroyed, losing loved ones, and being sexually assaulted, survivors must not only process the trauma of the assault but also deal with the physical aftermath. Many of those survivors have fled to Poland for safety, but when they arrive, they are met with some ot the strictest abortion laws in the European Union.

In January 2021, Poland’s Constitutional Tribune banned access to abortions in almost all circumstances, except when a person has been raped or their life is at risk. But the process of a survivor proving they have been raped takes time, and abortions are only allowed in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. As a result, only around 1000 legal abortions take place in Poland each year. “Imagine the level of stress that the woman is going through during those few weeks of uncertainty, and she might change her mind several times,” said Rutkowska.

“I think the problem is that Ukrainian women hadn’t expected what they saw when they came to Poland—that they couldn’t have had abortion as they could have in Ukraine,” she added.

In an attempt to get a legal abortion, some Ukrainian refugees have been forced to travel across country lines to other European Union countries to terminate a pregnancy. The journey has made some pro-choice activists draw comparisons between abortion access in Europe and the “Post Roe” era in the U.S., where the Supreme Court recently overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

It’s Official: The Supreme Court Has Overturned Roe v. Wade

At the beginning of the war, a Ukrainian woman emailed Cocia Basia, an abortion access group in Berlin made up of Polish-speaking volunteers. The woman said she had just lost her husband and her home in Russia’s invasion. She was pregnant and needed an abortion. “I don’t have a house, I cannot keep this pregnancy,” she wrote, according to Ciocia Basia member Zuzanna Dziuban, who had been reduced to tears after reading the email.

Abortions are technically illegal in Germany, but they can be administered under certain circumstances in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy at doctor’s clinics. Dziuban estimates that Ciocia Basia and its partners have helped at least 500 pregnant people coming from Ukraine get an abortion since March.

“It’s incredibly infuriating because abortion bans are closely associated with stigma, with people doing it in secrecy not being very often not being aware of the fact that they cannot be criminalized for having their own abortions,” Dziuban told The Daily Beast. “They’re often alone when doing this… We didn’t think that [this] still exists in 2022. We have to stay alert. The U.S. shows how easy it is to take things from us that we fought for such a long time, and Poland also shows us how easily those rights can be taken away from us.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin declares parts of Ukraine as Russian territory

    Vladimir Putin declares parts of Ukraine as Russian territory following a strike on a convoy that killed at least 23 people.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • USA to face Canada in women's basketball World Cup semis, China through

    Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as an all-conquering United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday.

  • Hungary again blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill

    The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has for the second time in a row blocked the inclusion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Gundyayev, aka Patriarch Kirill, into the EU sanctions list, Radio Liberty’s Europe editor, Rikard Jozwiak, said on Twitter on Sept. 28.

  • New explosions in Mykolaiv: Russian forces target residential building, people trapped under rubble

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:07 New explosions rocked the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 29-30 September. A Russian missile hit an apartment block, trapping people under the rubble.

  • North Korea Fires Two More Missiles, Adding to Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Saturday, adding to one of its biggest weekly barrages at a time global attention has been diverted to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexati

  • Auschwitz Museum Explains Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Their Guestbook with Famous Line from Terminator

    "I'll be back," the actor wrote in a guestbook for the museum, which said his visit "was planned to be relatively short" and that he promised to return and stay longer another time

  • The Nord Stream pipelines were likely attacked with remotely detonated explosives, says UK defense source: report

    The source said the explosives could have been planted on the underwater pipelines months or years before the attack took place.

  • Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter

    The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories. Putin will on Friday begin formally annexing 15% of Ukrainian territory, presiding at a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare the regions part of Russia following referendums that Ukraine and the West have rejected as illegitimate. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov again mentioned that the government would prefer a weaker rouble, as he announced on Wednesday a new cut-off price for Russia's budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund of $62-63 per barrel.

  • Mila Kunis wears her publicist’s bra and ‘children’s underwear’ on 'Kimmel' after wardrobe emergency

    Mila Kunis wasn’t promoting clothing designers on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wednesday, in fact she was there to promote her new film Luckiest Girl Alive, but first she revealed a wardrobe fiasco that left her hanging in the breeze. “I show up here,” Kunis told Jimmy Kimmel. “I open my garment bag to put on this dress and these shoes but there's no bra, no underwear and no socks. Why I wasn't wearing those garments either is a whole other story.” Kunis was worried because her dress was sheer but luckily she had a great team to lend her support… garments. “So I'm currently wearing my publicist's bra, my manager's socks, and your costume department found children's leggings from the children's place that we have cut into underwear.” Kunis revealed. While the New York audience appreciated her underwear ingenuity, it didn’t earn her any points when the topic switched to pizza. Though, it did garner a quite a few chuckles. “Hold on,” Kunis yelled toward the audience. “You know what? You know what? I am wearing children's underwear for you!”

  • ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Review: Bette Midler and Sisters Conjure More of the Same in Decades-Later Disney+ Sequel

    What strange sorcery is this that “Hocus Pocus” — a so-so comedy turned campy cult favorite starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as absolutely fabulous Salem witch sisters — should be getting a sequel nearly three decades after its 1993 release? At the time, Variety speculated that, were it not for the […]

  • The Cast of ‘My Best Friend's Exorcism’ Plays Demon Name or Royal Name

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyHigh school is hell. That much we all know. If you look back on your high school experience and think, “Wow, that was so great,” you were either a combination of a bully and a popular kid or on some kind of mind-altering substance that you should’ve been sharing with the rest of the class. The diabolical nature of throwing a bunch of puberty-stricken adolescents together in one building has been the subject of teen films for decades.

  • Team of Mass doctors heads to Florida to help in wake of Ian

    The team of 37 Massachusetts doctors will set up an emergency department in the parking lot of a Sarasota hospital.

  • Kabul blast kills teenagers sitting practice exam

    The suspected suicide bombing in the Afghan capital targeted students at a tuition centre.

  • Zelenskyy gathers Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:58 On 30 September, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Office of the President on Telegram Quote from Zelenskyy: "We listened to reports of commanders of the troops on the operational fronts.

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Have an Open Bathroom Door Policy With Their Kids

    “I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open," Kunis told E! News.

  • Police investigating Mt. Washington shooting

    Police are investigating a shooting on Mt. Washington.

  • Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

    A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Mexican president spoke at his daily news conference following a local media report that the hack revealed previously unknown details about a health scare he had in January.

  • NASA and SpaceX are studying sending a private crew to boost Hubble’s orbit

    SpaceX and NASA have signed a new agreement to study the feasibility of sending a commercial crew in a SpaceX Dragon to boost the orbit of the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA officials cautioned that today’s news is not a mission announcement. For now, it’s just a feasibility study to consider whether such a mission is sensible, given technical and other constraints.

  • An artist in NH processes the war in Ukraine through sculptures of hope and resilience

    Dikareva is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and has been a sculptor for over 30 years.