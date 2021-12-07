Inside the Grundy County Detention Center: Small town sheriff's work program changes the lives of inmates

Sheriff Clint Shrum runs the CAREERRS program which helps inmates work to save money while serving their sentences at Grundy County Detention Center in Altamont, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN — She hated the people who put her in a cell and watched her every day.

Rachel Layne, 32, was a felonious drug addict who did not want to be told what to do by anyone, especially the people who ran the Grundy County Detention Center.

Especially Sheriff Clint Shrum.

Phillip Marress, 36, wasn't hateful, just bored. He found himself serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assault and drug possession.

He didn't want to waste away in his cell.

Inmates like Layne and Marress languished in Grundy County's 114-bed facility. Shrum noticed too many of them would finish their jail sentence, get re-arrested and return to the detention center.

So the small town lawman did something strange in a county where inmates had been neglected for decades.

He spent time and money trying to help them.

Model for other counties

Of the 64 inmates now detained in Grundy County, 12 have jobs in the surrounding communities of Altamont, Coalmont, Gruetli-Laager, Beersheba Springs, Palmer, Monteagle and Tracy City.

Shrum's Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment and Recidivism Reduction Strategies program (CAREERRS) is aimed at reducing recidivism in tiny and economically distressed Grundy County (population: 13,427).

It is now the model for start-up programs in Hancock, Roane and Sullivan counties in Tennessee.

Jail records weren't great when he took over as sheriff in 2014, Shrum said, and he estimates the recidivism rate was 80 percent, meaning 8 of 10 released inmates would return to jail. Today, that rate, according to statistics provided by his staff, is 43 percent.

The recidivism rate for the inmates in CAREERRS is just 11 percent, statistics show.

The cycle of crime, jail, crime, jail, is called re-entry by Shrum.

"We changed the face of re-entry in Grundy County forever," Shrum said.

Since 2018, 34 inmates have started jobs while in jail, and 21 of those kept those jobs when they were released. Only four inmates have been kicked out of the program in four years (for failed drug tests).

Every day in Grundy County, five to 10 inmates are working at jobs in communities where they were once arrested.

"There are good people in jail," Shrum said.

Sleeping in the kitchen

Shrum, 49, has lived on the same property in Tracy City his entire life. He grew up there, then built a house in the property behind his boyhood home.

He always dreamed of being a Navy man. But while directing traffic when he was in the police reserves, he was hit by a driver who lost control of his car.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee nixed any potential Naval career.

So he became a cop. First in Tracy City, then in the Grundy County Sheriff's Department. He became a reluctant politician in 2014 when he ran for County Sheriff and won by a landslide.

The jail Shrum inherited was overcrowded (99 inmates, 34 beds) and falling apart.

"The inmates slept in the kitchen, slept in hallways," Shrum said. "It was a huge issue."

Fortunately, a new $7 million detention center was being built when Shrum was elected. When the inmates moved across the street to the new facility in 2016, he noticed another problem.

Sheriff Clint Shrum interviews CAREERRS program participant PJ Thomas at Grundy County Detention Center in Altamont, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

"They had zero programs," he said. "When you went to jail, you sat there."

He saw men and women being unproductive in jail. When they finished their sentences, they didn't have jobs, money or driver's licenses. So they didn't pay child support, fell behind on their court fees, or drove without a license.

Those offenses landed many back in jail, a seemingly unbreakable cycle.

Shrum recalled one day in particular when an idea flashed in his mind. He was overseeing an inmate visit with his family through a chain link fence. The inmate's children were touching their father's hands through the fence.

"I thought, oh God, what have I done?" Shrum said.

The inmates had lost some humanity. And it had happened on his watch.

So Shrum bought fertilizer and seeds with his own money. Corn. Potatoes. Okra. Tomatoes. He started a gardening program in the prison yard. They made some news when his inmate gardeners grew a 44-pound pumpkin.

His gardeners got so good, he thought they should try to get jobs in the community.

Then he realized another problem. The inmates didn't know how to get a job. They didn't know how to dress or how to interview.

So he expanded the program.

An assistant with credibility

When he needed help, Shrum found a partner in an unlikely place: an insurance office.

Alicia Shadwick was selling insurance policies when Shrum called asking if she wanted to work in the detention center.

She knew why he wanted her.

Among the inmates, she had credibility. In 2012, she was battling an alcohol addiction when she flipped her car six times. She was arrested for driving under the influence and sent to the Grundy County Jail.

"If you've never been there, you don't understand," Shadwick said.

Sober now, Shadwick became Shrum's re-entry Coordinator.

Alicia Shadwick assists Sheriff Clint Shrum while interviewing inmates participating in the CAREERRS program at the Grundy County Detention Center in Altamont, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Together, Shrum and Shadwick created CAREERRS. The program teaches inmates job skills such as welding, computers, accounting and art. It also includes classes in anger management, conflict resolution and budgeting.

Shrum, Shadwick and their staff now take inmates to the bank to help them open an account. They drive them to job interviews. They help them set up email accounts.

"There was reluctance and skepticism," Shrum said of rumblings he heard in the community. "But it worked.

"They know we believe in them," Shadwick said.

Shrum's program allows the inmates to work -- some inside the jail and others in the community -- while they are serving time so they can build up a savings account for when they leave.

"Regardless of who they are or how they got here, they are still human beings," Shrum said.

A certified impact

Marress worked in IT before he was arrested. So Shrum and Shadwick set him up with a computer in the detention center break room.

He worked full-time for a company while he was finishing his sentence for aggravated assault and drug possession.

He's now a technical project manager.

"That jail had a major impact on my life," said Marress, who got two industry certifications while behind bars. "I had a lot of success in there. I think the jail was good for me. It laid the groundwork for a new life. I have a profound sense of respect for the Sheriff and Alicia."

Paul James shakes hands with Sheriff Clint Shrum after finishing an interview to participate in the CAREERRS program at Grundy County Detention Center in Altamont, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The program helps inmates get a job and save money while serving their sentences and has helped reduce recidivism in the county.

Some days Marress stops by the detention center just to say hello to his former jailers.

Another person who keeps in touch is Rachel Layne.

While in jail, Layne "had the worst attitude," Shadwick said.

The former drug addict is now in recovery.

"God saved me," Layne said.

God and the CAREERRS program. Layne was once a nurse, and the people who she hated, her jailers, began helping her get her nursing license re-instated.

She's now out of jail and working in a convalescent center.

"I love the people in that jail," Layne said. "They have been blessings in my life."

When she gets her license back, some of the credit will go to the Grundy County Detention Center.

"These are people I ran from for years," Layne said. "These are people I hated. Now I see they have a heart for what they are doing. They are there to help even when you don't realize you need it."

