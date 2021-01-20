Donald Trump will live at Mar-a-Lago after the White House - see inside the homes where 13 US presidents moved after leaving office

Talia Lakritz
obamas house post white house
Barack and Michelle Obama moved to a DC mansion after leaving the White House. RedFin, Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • After the White House, the Obamas moved to an 8,200-square-foot mansion in Washington, DC.

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton moved to a Dutch Colonial house in Chappaqua, New York.

  • The Trumans returned to the Missouri home they lived in when they first got married.

When their terms end, US presidents must move out of the country's most famous address and make other living arrangements.

Some return to the homes they lived in before becoming president, while others move into even more opulent surroundings.

Outgoing president Donald Trump is expected to leave for his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. He is breaking with tradition by not attending Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

Here's where 13 US presidents lived after they left the White House.

Woodrow Wilson stayed in Washington, DC, after his presidency, moving into 2340 South S Street in 1921.

woodrow wilson house
Woodrow Wilson House. Library of Congress

He lived there until he died in 1924, and his wife Edith lived there until 1961.

Edith Wilson left their home to the National Trust for Historic Preservation to maintain, and it's now a museum.

woodrow wilson house
A drawing room on the second floor of Wilson's house. Library of Congress

The house features a marble entryway, a Palladian window, a sunroom over the backyard garden, and a Steinway piano that is over 100 years old.

Harry and Bess Truman moved back to their home in Independence, Missouri, when they left the White House.

harry truman home missouri
Harry and Bess Truman's home. Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The Trumans had lived at 219 North Delaware Street since they married in 1919. The lot was originally purchased by Bess' grandfather, George Porterfield Gates, in 1867.

The house contains 14 rooms.

harry truman home missouri
Former president Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, read in the living room of their home. Bradley Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The former president retired without any Secret Service protection or chauffeur, and he was often spotted walking around the neighborhood.

Dwight D. Eisenhower's home and farm are located adjacent to the Gettysburg Battlefield in Pennsylvania.

Eisenhower National Historic Site
The outside of the Eisenhower National Historic Site. Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images

During the Cold War, Eisenhower held meetings with world leaders there.

Eisenhower donated the property to the National Park Service in 1967, and it opened to the public in 1980.

eisenhower home
Eisenhower National Historic Site. Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images

The grounds include gardens, a teahouse, a skeet range, a putting green, and the home features a marble mantle from the White House.

Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, moved back to his Johnson City, Texas, ranch after leaving the White House.

lyndon b johnson home
Lyndon B. Johnson's ranch. Cynthia Dorminey/NPS

Johnson grew up on the ranch and is buried there.

Johnson arranged for the National Park Service to turn his home into a museum after his death.

lyndon b johnson home
Johnson's restored office. Ron Sprouse/NPS

His home was known as the "Texas White House" since he often hosted meetings and world leaders on the ranch.

The Nixons moved to their "Western White House" in San Clemente, California, after Richard Nixon resigned from the presidency.

nixon western white house
The Western White House circa 1984. Gail Fisher/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nixon often entertained dignitaries, celebrities, and politicians at the 15,000-square-foot home.

The nine-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate was listed for $57.5 million in 2019.

nixon home
An octagon-shaped living space in Nixon's home. Rob Giem of Compass

After he resigned, Nixon wrote his memoirs there.

Gerald and Betty Ford retired to their Thunderbird Country Club house in Rancho Mirage, California.

gerald ford home
President George W. Bush waves to former president Gerald Ford and his wife, Betty, outside their home in 2006. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The home sold for $1.7 million in 2012, and it was only on the market for 11 days before buyers snatched it up, according to Matthew Link of Palm Springs Life.

The custom-built home contains six bedrooms over 6,316 square feet.

gerald ford home
Betty Ford and son Steve Ford in her home. David Hume Kenerly/Getty Images

The decor is characteristic of the 1970s, with lime green drapes, floral sofas, and beige carpeting.

Jimmy Carter still lives in the ranch home he built in 1961 in Plains, Georgia.

jimmy carter home georgia
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Carter was born in Plains in 1924.

The two-bedroom home is valued at $167,000.

jimmy carter home
Jimmy Carter conducting an interview at his home. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The house costs less than the armored Secret Service cars that follow him around, according to the Washington Post.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan moved to an estate in Los Angeles, California.

reagan estate
Reagan's estate pictured in 1991. Paul Harris/Liaison/Getty Images

The 7,192-square-foot estate was built in 1954, according to Zillow.

The home, situated on 1.29 acres of land, contains three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

nancy reagan home
Nancy Reagan and Senator John McCain. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Nancy Reagan is pictured with Senator John McCain outside the home in 2008. The home last sold for $15 million in 2016.

George H.W. Bush's estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, known as Walker's Point, was the family's summer vacation home.

george hw bush home maine
The home of George Bush at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine. Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Bushes also had a post-White House home in Houston, Texas.

The couple lived there from May to October every year.

bush maine home
The Bushes in an interview at their home in Kennebunkport. Donna Svennevik /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Charles Gibson of ABC News filmed an interview with the Bushes at their Maine home in 2007.

Bill and Hillary Clinton moved to a Dutch Colonial house in Chappaqua, New York, in 2000.

clinton home chappaqua ny
Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York. PM/JP/Reuters

The home cost $1.7 million, according to the New York Times.

The three-story home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a barn, and a pool.

clinton chappaqua home
Inside the Clintons' home. OWN/YouTube

Bill Clinton gave Oprah Winfrey a tour of the home in 2004.

After finishing his second term as president, George W. Bush moved back to Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.

prairie chapel ranch george w bush home
Prairie Chapel Ranch, pictured in 2001. Rick Wilking/Getty Images

The Bushes often took vacations there during his presidency, earning it the nickname of the "Western White House."

The three-bedroom, single-level home also features a two-suite guesthouse, according to Architectural Digest.

prairie chapel ranch texas george w bush
Inside the ranch in 2007. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

The 1,600-acre property contains 40 miles of bike trails. Jenna Bush and Henry Hager held their wedding on the ranch in 2008.

After their time in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama moved into an 8,200-square-foot mansion in the Kalorama section of Washington, DC.

obama house post white house
The exterior of the Obamas' post-White House home. RedFin

They leased the home from Joe Lockhart, who served as Bill Clinton's press secretary.

Read more: See inside the $5.3 million Washington, DC, home that the Obamas will move into after they leave the White House

The home features nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

obama house post white house
The living room. RedFin

The mansion was listed for sale at $5.3 million before it went off the market.

After leaving the White House, President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mar-a-Lago resort
President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Getty

The Mar-a-Lago Club is a 20-acre estate with 128 rooms and multiple pools and beaches. Trump has spent a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago during his presidency.

Read more: The Trumps will likely retreat to Mar-a-Lago after the White House. Take a look inside the exclusive resort that the public never sees.

The resort's ornate decor reminiscent of European palaces accompanies pricey antique furniture.

mar a lago
President Donald Trump participates in a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at Mar-a-Lago in December 2017. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The club's main building features neo-Gothic and Andalusian accents. Inside, the main living room features high ceilings and gold-plated designs over every wall.

