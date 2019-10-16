Inside the Hong Kong families left broken divided over months of violent protest

The Wongs had always been a close-knit family.

But a brooding disagreement over Hong Kong’s worst political crisis in decades erupted in a bitter argument at a relative’s funeral in August saw father and son angrily throw tea at each other.

Brian, a 37-year-old teacher and the family’s eldest son, was among the shocked onlookers as a table was overturned when the two men could no longer contain their emotions over the city’s fractured politics. “I’ve never seen my father so angry,” he said.

The pro-democracy movement, now entering its fifth month, has taken a heavy toll on Hong Kong families as the middle ground between the city’s polarised political camps narrows, causing personal rifts that may take years to heal.

Brian fears his father and younger brother may never speak to each other again. “Before the movement our family was harmonious and could talk about politics,” he said. “But as the situation has escalated we have become gradually divided.”

In June, his parents, although politically more “blue”, or pro-Beijing, did not oppose the participation of Brian and William, 35, in the more peaceful mass rallies against a controversial bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to China.

Brian's family was once close-knit and used to talk openly about politics Credit: Nicola Smith More

“At first, they just warned us to be careful,” said Brian. “But [later] my father did not agree with the actions of the more radical protesters, saying they just wanted to become famous by destroying things, including the national emblem and flags,” he added.

William, on the other hand, like many in the so-called “yellow” pro-democracy camp, had been angered by heavy-handed police tactics and violent attacks on protesters, including a shocking mass assault on members of the public at the Yuen Long metro station by triad members in July.

Father and son have not communicated since their heated argument nearly ended in blows. William stopped his weekly visits to the family home and his parents did not call him on his birthday in October.

“My father said that if William doesn’t take the initiative to talk to him, he doesn’t want to see him…My mother is normally the mediator, but even she doesn’t have a solution,” said Brian.

The summer of huge, sometimes violent, pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city have been cross-generational but are overwhelming led by the young. Academic research has shown that half of those at rallies are between 20 and 30 years old, reported the Hong Kong Free Press.

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail in Hong Kong Credit: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters More