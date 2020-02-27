Inside the 'horrifying' 4-star hotel in Tenerife, where hundreds of guests have been quarantined after coronavirus cases in the resort

Hundreds of tourists at a plush hotel in Tenerife have been put on lockdown after a doctor visiting from Italy's Lombardy region tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace have described a chaotic response to the outbreak and have complained about the conflicting advice given by authorities and hotel staff.

While some have chosen to remain in their rooms, others are wandering around hotel grounds and have been seen relaxing by the pool in face masks.

Scroll down to see photos of what the quarantined resort looks like now.

Guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife wearing masks while waiting in a communal area on February 26, 2020.

Tourists at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace resort in Tenerife, Spain, are on lockdown for the next two weeks after a doctor visiting from Italy tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus.

Guests have been complaining about the conflicting advice issued by authorities and hotel staff, and "horrific" conditions in the Canary Island resort.

Here's what it's like inside the quarantined hotel.

Hundreds of tourists at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife has been sealed off after a doctor from northern Italy tested positive for the coronavirus.



The seafront resort has 467 rooms, four pools, and three restaurants, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian said the hotel currently has 1,000 guests inside, while Reuters put the figure at 700.

In a press release sent to Business Insider, the hotel confirmed that there have been four more cases, but that the infected people had been transferred to a nearby hospital.



The H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is a four-star hotel chain on the coast of Adeje, was officially quarantined on Tuesday.



Tourists at the hotel have been asked to stay in isolation and not leave the hotel premises for 14 days, Sky News reported.

One guest, John Turton, told the BBC: "The hotel has been cordoned off but we're trying to make the best of what's going on. We haven't been given any more information other than the note but we're going to just wait, try and enjoy the holiday and see what happens."



Outside the resort, medical teams have been on standby, ready to respond if people develop symptoms of the virus.



But inside, tourists are complaining about the conflicting advice that has been issued by authorities and hotel staff.

