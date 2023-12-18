Inside of house for sale in Michigan has a certain feel — literally. See for yourself

A home that could only be described as Coen Brothers dark comedy chic has managed to leave a popular TikTok page flummoxed thanks to its … creative and dangerously vivid interior.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home — which is listed for $799,900 in Jenison, Michigan — appears to lean heavily on dated decor thanks to its use of autostereogram-like wallpaper, wood paneling, stained glass windows and carpet, which is literally everywhere.

Even on a bookshelf.

But why?

“Properties like this don’t come on the market that often,” the listing on Zillow says. “This was part of the Riverboat Landings and was the Luke Lowing Landing back in the day. The home would love to be brought back to its glory.”

The technicolor throwback nabbed the attention of @zillowtastrophes, a real estate TikTok page that showcases unique houses for sale around the nation, and the creator did a photo walk-through of the 2,727-square-foot home and shared some thoughts.

“Sorry, this is activating my asthma,” the creator says after coughing when presenting the photos. She points out numerous things that could be overlooked by the average person (“I feel like my grandma had this vacuum cleaner”), especially when it comes to one of the bedrooms that she refers to as “angsty teen boy room.”

Room looks like the walls of Stanley Kubrick’s imagination.

The comment section was lit up with everything from mild observations to cat jokes.

Would be cool if this was another entrance to Narnia.

“The carpet matches the drapes,” one person joked.

“A cat’s zoomy dream come true,” another remarked.

“It has potential,” someone observed.

“I see a lot of wallpaper and carpet removal in the buyers’ future,” one person said. “Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

“I am gasping,” another commented.

Jenison is about 10 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

The home is listed as pending.

